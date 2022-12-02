Roses-Cafe-Cow-hollow-Front

Laurie Thomas, who owns and manages Rose's Cafe and Terzo in Cow Hollow, said she offered bonuses to employees who get their bivalent coronavirus vaccine booster ahead of a possible winter surge. 

 Rose's Cafe/Laurie Thomas

San Francisco's restaurant scene is showing signs of a rebound, according to newly released economic data.

San Francisco Chief Economist Ted Egan and Senior Economist Asim Khan noted in the latest Controller's report published on Wednesday that, even as new business formation rates remain flat in other industries, new restaurants are opening in The City at levels not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest San Francisco Controller's report shows the pace of restaurant openings is back around pre-pandemic levels.
Rose's Cafe Patio

In October, San Francisco's three-month average of new restaurant openings was actually higher than the same time three years prior.

