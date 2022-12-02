San Francisco's restaurant scene is showing signs of a rebound, according to newly released economic data.
San Francisco Chief Economist Ted Egan and Senior Economist Asim Khan noted in the latest Controller's report published on Wednesday that, even as new business formation rates remain flat in other industries, new restaurants are opening in The City at levels not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October, San Francisco's three-month average of new restaurant openings was actually higher than the same time three years prior, just before the restriction of indoor dining in order to prevent the coronavirus' spread.
Egan and Khan cited San Francisco Treasurer and Tax Collector data showing that, on average, almost 120 restaurants opened in the three months ending this October. During that same timeframe in 2019, shy of 110 restaurants opened.
The three-month moving average has increased every month since July, according to the data.
"I'm glad the number is this high," Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, told The Examiner in an interview. "I wouldn't have been able to predict that if I hadn't seen this number."
"But this is a solid number, so that's really good news," she added, calling the increase "really encouraging" nearly three years after the pandemic upended the restaurant industry.
Thomas, who heads San Francisco's leading hospitality industry group, stressed to The Examiner that it's too early to tell whether the trends are the start of a meaningful turnaround.
But the increase is reflective of some recent bright spots.
She said that restaurants in The City's neighborhoods are "faring very well," especially in ones where they can take advantage of the "shared spaces" program.
"There's been a lot of, sort of, pent-up demand, a lot of people that have taken opportunities to go ahead and open a bunch of new restaurants, which is super exciting," Thomas said of new restaurant openings, noting that many in The City's economic core — which includes downtown and the Financial District — have taken advantage of "good opportunities" to sign leases.
Thomas said the Golden Gate Restaurant Association will be monitoring new restaurant openings and what happens to businesses that closed during the pandemic. Many places, both new and old, are adjusting to ongoing headwinds within the industry.
Restaurants across The City are contending with higher prices due to inflation, and eateries located downtown must also grapple with reduced foot traffic.
The Controller's report highlighted that monthly hotel revenue in October was at 68% of pre-pandemic levels, lowering the number of tourists who might've otherwise grabbed a bite to eat in places like Union Square.
BART ridership in downtown San Francisco is down to about a third of what it was before the pandemic as well, according to the same report, affecting restaurants in the Financial District and near Market Street.
Leisure and hospitality hiring hasn't made up for the jobs lost since the start of the pandemic, either. Although the industry added about 1,600 jobs, California Employment Development data cited by Egan and Khan showed it has lost more than 25,000 jobs since February 2020.
Plus, with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing in San Francisco and around the state, Thomas noted that the possibility of another winter surge looms over the industry. Thomas, who owns and manages Rose's Cafe and Terzo in Cow Hollow, said she offered bonuses to employees who get their bivalent coronavirus vaccine booster.
"We don't have enough tea leaves yet," Thomas said of projecting restaurants' recovery in The City. "We need to wait, and get a couple more months and see kind of how everything's moving."
To that end, Thomas said the Golden Gate Restaurant Association is working with OpenTable to see how restaurant reservations compare year over year. Citing fears of a potential recession, Thomas added she also would want to look at restaurant opening data in the second quarter of next year to see if the recent uptick proves sustainable.
"Are we out of the woods yet? You know, we're not," she said.