Dogpatch Mothership Brewery and Taproom at 1050 26th Street in San Francisco

Harmonic Brewing’s facility in Dogpatch is slated to shut its doors Oct. 31.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Harmonic Brewing announced last week it’s closing its Dogpatch taproom at the end of October, making it the latest San Francisco craft brewer to close up shop.

Harmonic’s closure comes just weeks after another beloved local brewery, Anchor, closed its doors after 127 years as a San Francisco hallmark. The two shutdowns have fueled concerns about the state of San Francisco’s once-thriving beer industry.

