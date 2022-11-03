twittertwigs.jpg

Elon Musk was among the users sharing dubious assertions about the attack on Paul Pelosi, alarming experts about Twitter under his direction.

False claims, lies and conspiracy theories spread regularly on Twitter. But this week, Elon Musk — the company's new CEO and owner — was among the users sharing dubious assertions about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was attacked in the couple's San Francisco home on Friday morning. 

Several social media experts, who already feared that Twitter could become a "powder keg" for emergent conspiracy theories with the world's richest man at the helm, said Musk's sharing of false claims epitomized their concerns. 

