False claims, lies and conspiracy theories spread regularly on Twitter. But this week, Elon Musk — the company's new CEO and owner — was among the users sharing dubious assertions about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was attacked in the couple's San Francisco home on Friday morning.
Several social media experts, who already feared that Twitter could become a "powder keg" for emergent conspiracy theories with the world's richest man at the helm, said Musk's sharing of false claims epitomized their concerns.
Just three days after completing his purchase of the San Francisco social media company, Musk on Sunday tweeted a homophobic conspiracy theory about the relationship between Pelosi and David DePape, the man facing federal and state charges in the attack.
Musk tweeted at Hillary Clinton that "there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye." He linked to a website which previously had falsely claimed that Clinton was dead and replaced by a body double.
Musk ultimately deleted the tweet, but experts who study social media misinformation and manipulation who spoke with The Examiner were alarmed about what the deleted tweet portends for the platform under his direction.
"You've suddenly given a boost in the arm to conspiracy theorists," Rohit Chopra, an associate professor of communication at Santa Clara University, said of Musk's tweet in an interview with The Examiner.
Asked multiple questions about why Musk tweeted and deleted the conspiracy theory, Twitter didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication.
'Free speech' and false information
As part of his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Musk has previously pledged to loosen the platform's content moderation under the guise of promoting "free speech."
In an open letter to advertisers he shared from his Twitter account, Musk said he purchased the company "because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."
"If it's a digital town square, that kind of speaks poorly about the town square," Chopra, who has written about the online efforts of right-wing Hindu groups and how those compare to similar movements, said of Twitter.
Within it, many prominent conservatives have spread and continue to spread misinformation and disinformation about the attack on Pelosi, from which the 82-year-old required extensive surgery.
DePape, Pelosi's alleged attacker, told police in an interview published in a federal affidavit on Monday that he used a hammer to break into a back door of the Pelosis' home, and that he planned to break "her kneecaps" unless she told the "truth."
Websites bearing his name, although never mentioning Pelosi, also included posts invoking QAnon and a number of far-right conspiracies. Officials said Pelosi didn't know DePape before Friday.
But in between the attack and DePape pleading not guilty on Tuesday, a number of leading figures on the political right posted and amplified conspiracies.
Donald Trump Jr., Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins and far-right filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza all shared tweets referencing the homophobic conspiracy theory, which relied upon a retracted detail from a KTVU report about what DePape was wearing.
Others, including D'Souza and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, falsely claimed that DePape was Pelosi's friend, after an excerpt of the 911 dispatch shared on Twitter said Pelosi called DePape "a friend." The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in court documents that DePape identified himself as "a friend of theirs" to the dispatcher.
Musk, who tweeted then deleted the aforementioned conspiracy theory, has more than 113 million followers on Twitter. That's over 100 million more than Trump Jr., D'Souza, Taylor Greene and Higgins combined.
Nonnecke hypothesized that Twitter could become a "powder keg" for emergent conspiracy theories if Musk truly scales back Twitter's content moderation efforts, but she noted that he has plenty of incentive for it not to be.
Musk borrowed $13 billion from banks to buy Twitter, and the company now owes $1 billion in annual debt and interest payments.
Perhaps in light of this, Musk in an open letter last week sought to assure advertisers that Twitter wouldn't become "a free-for-all hellscape." He also met with a number of civil rights and advocacy groups on Tuesday, outlining "how Twitter will continue to combat hate (and) harassment (and) enforce its election integrity policies" ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Musk also said last week that Twitter "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."
"Over the next few weeks, we are likely to witness an internal conflict between Musk the businessman and Musk the ideologue," Étienne Brown, an assistant professor of philosophy at San Jose State who focuses on the ethics of online interaction, told The Examiner in an email.
"While the latter portrays himself as a defender of free speech who squashes speech regulation, the (former) is trying to reassure advertisers that Twitter will remain tightly regulated. Musk is too unpredictable for anyone to say at this point who will win," Brown continued.
'I think it's gonna get a lot worse'
Brown said he was even more concerned about hate speech spreading on the platform than conspiracy theories, pointing to the trolls "who already feel empowered by Musk's tenure" and posted racist slurs in the aftermath of Musk completing the deal last week.
Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, said just 300 accounts sent "more than 50,000" tweets "repeatedly using a particular slur" in the aftermath of Musk's purchase.
Musk also announced a new process for Twitter verification this week, raising fresh concerns when he said he wants to charge $8 a month for users to get — and maintain — their blue checkmark. Companies, or public figures, who don't maintain their check could, conceivably, be easily impersonated. Publishers "willing to work with" Twitter would have a "paywall bypass," Musk said.
It remains to be seen whether those plans, or their corresponding concerns, come to fruition. But after the attack on Pelosi, none of the experts who spoke with The Examiner were optimistic.
"I think it's gonna get a lot worse," Nonnecke, the CITRIS Policy Lab director, said.
