The Devil's Teeth Baking Company's outpost at One Embarcadero Center will include a miniature bookstore with reading materials supplied by Green Apple Books. 

 Courtesy of Devil's Teeth Baking Company

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company, the outer San Francisco staple that has steadily supplied Richmond and Sunset residents with decadent breakfast sandwiches and flaky pastries for the past 12 years, eyed downtown as the North Star for its expansion efforts before the pandemic upended those plans.

Now the bakery is finally getting its chance to move into the area, along with sixteen other small businesses, all of which are eager to bet on the business district’s future as a vibrant microcosm of The City’s best commercial and creative offerings.

