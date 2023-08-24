Devil’s Teeth Baking Company, the outer San Francisco staple that has steadily supplied Richmond and Sunset residents with decadent breakfast sandwiches and flaky pastries for the past 12 years, eyed downtown as the North Star for its expansion efforts before the pandemic upended those plans.
Now the bakery is finally getting its chance to move into the area, along with sixteen other small businesses, all of which are eager to bet on the business district’s future as a vibrant microcosm of The City’s best commercial and creative offerings.
Starting next month, nine empty storefronts in the Financial District will be occupied with pop-ups for three months as part of Mayor London Breed’s “Vacant to Vibrant” program, which provides technical and financial support through various grants of up to $8,000. As an extension of Breed’s “Roadmap to San Francisco’s Future,” it is attempting to reinvent downtown as an arts and entertainment hub rather than just a business district.
“I am very tired of hearing people telling me that San Francisco is dead, that downtown is a zombie apocalypse and all of that doom loop that I just don't agree with,” said Hilary Passman, owner of Devil’s Teeth. “This is my city and I'm invested in it.”
The program launched in April in partnership between the Office of Economic and Workforce Development and San Francisco New Deal, a nonprofit that provides support to under-resourced small businesses in The City.
Simon Bertrang, executive director of SF New Deal, said "Vacant to Vibrant" received 875 applications, which were pared down by an advisory committee of business and property owners, artists and community-based organizations. Finalists were presented to participating property owners, who made their picks.
Bertrang told The Examiner that all of the grantees “have a totally unique vision about what they want to bring to the world and it’s nice to be able to support that” while simultaneously creating a downtown “that’s truly representative of the kind of entrepreneurial spirit and small business spirit and artistic spirit of San Francisco,” he added.
According to the mayor’s office, San Francisco’s small business sector already accounts for roughly 95% of businesses and employs nearly one million Bay Area residents.
“Vacant to Vibrant” marks the first time that some businesses will have a brick and mortar spot or even a presence in the Financial District.
Julian Prince Dash, owner of the Holy Stitch! Factory Fellowship, has spent more than 15 years carving out a presence on Market Street and in the Tenderloin and has also taught sewing classes at his shop.
Prince Dash said that he is looking forward to being “able to paint the picture and be able to showcase my project to whoever sees it just because most people are only seeing San Francisco online,” he said.
Some grantees are using their physical spaces to bring other businesses into the Financial District. In addition to churning out its sandwiches and pastries, the Devil’s Teeth outpost at One Embarcadero Center will also include a miniature bookstore with reading materials supplied by Green Apple Books.
“It's a cool way to get a bunch of different kinds of businesses and a bunch of different people from a bunch of different neighborhoods that maybe would not have been able to kind of shoehorn themselves into the downtown game a few years ago,” Passman said.
More small businesses will be eligible for grants under the “Vacant to Vibrant” program next year, but in the meantime those who have profited from the grants are ready to get down to work.
“Things that are dirty need to get swept up but some people who create the mess are not willing to even pick up their own trash,” said Prince Dash. “Those that still see and understand San Francisco, we got our brooms out. We’re here.”