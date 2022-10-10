This Is Life in the Metaverse

Kashmir Hill, a technology reporter for The New York Times, dons a Quest 2 headset to spend time in Horizon Worlds, Meta's virtual reality-based social network, in New York on Oct. 4, 2022. (Brian Finke/The New York Times)

A portal into the “metaverse” is opening tomorrow. Entry is accessible in 2D or VR, through the Meta Horizon Worlds.

Meta’s annual Meta Connect conference, a virtual, one day only showcase of new augmented and virtual reality technology. The day will feature tech-intros as well as developer sessions to inform developers and creators on how to navigate updates to products and tools. The whole thing will kick off with a keynote speech from Meta mastermind and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, followed by a “Developer State of the Union,” according to the event page.

