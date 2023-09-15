Heart of the City Farmers Market

Vendors at the Heart of the City Farmers Market say they have already seen sales decline at the market’s new location on Fulton Plaza. Until Sept. 3, it had been in U.N. Plaza since 1981.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The U.N. Plaza farmers market is experiencing some difficult adjustments after moving from its home of 42 years to Fulton Plaza earlier this month.

Steve Pulliam, executive director of Heart of the City Farmers Market, said several vendors have experienced declining sales since the move across the street on Sept. 3. Some merchants at the market, which runs on Wednesdays and Sundays, have even considered pulling out entirely.

