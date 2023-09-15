The U.N. Plaza farmers market is experiencing some difficult adjustments after moving from its home of 42 years to Fulton Plaza earlier this month.
Steve Pulliam, executive director of Heart of the City Farmers Market, said several vendors have experienced declining sales since the move across the street on Sept. 3. Some merchants at the market, which runs on Wednesdays and Sundays, have even considered pulling out entirely.
“It’s harder at the end of the day,” he said. “It’s still tough on the farmers’ bottom line.”
The farmers market moved to the new location following an initiative from Mayor London Breed’s office and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department to improve the conditions at Civic Center, which has become a flashpoint in The City amid concerns of nearby crime, drug use and homelessness.
U.N. Plaza will undergo a transformation, with its historic bricks removed and asphalt poured into to make way for a skate park and other recreational activities in the space. City officials hope the changes, which are part of a two-year pilot program, will attract more visitors to the area.
“The idea here is to create more activation in all three spaces: Civic Center, Fulton and U.N. Plaza,” said Phil Ginsburg, the general manager of SF Recreation and Parks in an interview with The Examiner this month. Ginsburg added that the ultimate goal is for the farmers market — and others — to have a daily presence in Fulton Plaza.
Since that move, several vendors have told Pulliam they’ve made fewer sales, he said. He said he isn’t sure why, but he has observed that merchants stationed on the east side of the plaza — closer to City Hall — just aren’t doing as well. Neither are farmers in the plaza’s parking lot, nor the hot-food vendors on the sidewalk.
Ex // Top Stories
Next summer, you can pay for a BART or Muni ride using your credit or debit card. Tourism and transit advocates are big fans of the shift
Is lobbying good? The City’s foremost self-driving car companies have vastly different approaches
A new feature matches women and nonbinary drivers in The City with riders based on gender expression, but drivers worry it "answers no real problems"
Pulliam said that some hot-food vendors’ Sunday sales declines had been so significant that they considered leaving the market altogether. One decided on Friday to stick it out through the rest of the year.
“They were some of the ones that I was worried about, because they’re not getting the foot traffic from the market,” Pulliam said of the hot-food vendors.
He added that a couple of farmers haven’t shown up to the market since it moved, but Pulliam thought most would stick around for at least a few weeks to see if things settle.
In the meantime, community members are still organizing against Heart of the City’s move.
On Sept. 21, the Board of Supervisors public safety and neighborhood services committee will hear a resolution calling for more community involvement as the pilot program gets underway, as well as metrics to evaluate the success of the farmers market’s move. Board President Aaron Peskin and Supervisor Dean Preston introduced the resolution earlier this month.
David Elliott Lewis, the co-chair of the Tenderloin People’s Congress, said he is trying to ensure enough people attend the meeting that the resolution passes the committee with a sizable majority.
“That gives us the basis for a stronger remedy like legislation to either yank control away from Rec and Park, or force this to be a six-month pilot as originally promised, (or) to provide compensation to the farmers to cover their costs for this move,” Lewis said.