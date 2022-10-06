Motional, an autonomous vehicle company forged out of automotive technology company Aptiv and the manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group, has partnered with Uber to offer driverless rides and delivery services.
“This agreement will be instrumental to the wide scale adoption of robotaxis,” said Karl Iagnemma, President and CEO of Motional in a press release.
The partnership links the two companies in a 10-year agreement, in which Motional’s IONIQ 5 robotaxis will be deployed on Uber’s existing network. Motional designs autonomous vehicles specifically for ride-hail and delivery services. They develop Level 4 autonomous vehicles, considered “high automation” vehicles. The levels, first classified by the Society of Automotive Engineers and since adopted by the U.S. Department of Transportation, range from zero to five.
The IONIQ 5 robotaxi, developed with Hyundai, is described by Motional as “a fully-electric, midsize crossover utility vehicle,” with autonomous driving capabilities and mass production capability.
Uber has committed to becoming a zero-emission platform by 2030, and Noah Zych, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber, anticipates that the integration of this all-electric fleet will bring the company closer to that milestone.
“Partnering with Motional to efficiently utilize their fleet of all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxis will bring us one step closer to achieving our goal of becoming a zero-emissions platform,” said Zych in a press release.
Through their partnership, Uber will share data insights with Motional to make their vehicle deployments more efficient in turn reducing wait times and fares.
The company has existing partnerships with Lyft, Uber Eats, and Via, a transit technology company.
Uber and Motional’s partnership announcement comes as self-driving car company Cruise continues to navigate criticism from the city of San Francisco relating to their recently launched ride hailing service.