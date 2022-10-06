28377605_web1_220329-SFE-UBERTAXIS_1

Uber headquarters. 

Motional, an autonomous vehicle company forged out of automotive technology company Aptiv and the manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group, has partnered with Uber to offer driverless rides and delivery services.

“This agreement will be instrumental to the wide scale adoption of robotaxis,” said Karl Iagnemma, President and CEO of Motional in a press release.

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua