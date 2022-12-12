Now’s your chance to own a piece of Twitter, in the form of an espresso machine.
The social media giant is selling off hundreds of office furniture, supplies, kitchen appliances, memorabilia and more from its San Francisco headquarters in an online auction that starts 7 a.m. Jan. 17 and ends 10 a.m. the next day.
Bids start as low at $25 and as high as $1250 for over 1,000 items from 850 lots.
The sale — the details of which became public last weekend with no explanation — features a wide range of items, including a 3 foot statue of Twitter’s bird logo and a 6 foot plant sculpture of the “@” symbol — which the listing notes currently contains artificial plants but can be replaced with real plants.
A large portion of the items are high-priced furniture pieces such as Eames Lounge Chairs, which retail for thousands of dollars and have been featured in several TV shows, including Shark Tank, as well as part of the permanent collection of New York's Museum of Modern Art.
Other paraphernalia up-for-grabs include blenders, espresso machines, coffee grinders, floor mixers, ovens, refrigerators, vegetable dryers, kettles, TVs, monitors and standing desks.
The sale is hosted by Heritage Global Partners (HGP), whose auction headquarters are in Hayward.
Musk recently converted several Twitter conference rooms into bedrooms, prompting an investigation by San Francisco officials “to make sure the building is being used as intended,” a City spokesperson told the Washington Post. The changes appear to be part of Musk’s “extremely hardcore” plan for the company, with expectations that employees work “long hours at high intensity.”
An HGP spokesperson told Fortune that the auction has “nothing to do” with Musk trying to pay off his purchase of the platform.
“They’ve sold for $44 billion, and we’re selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers. So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they’re a moron,” the spokesperson told the outlet.