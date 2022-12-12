Twitter hq

Offices for Twitter in San Francisco, on Oct. 6, 2022. 

 Jason Henry/The New York Times

Now’s your chance to own a piece of Twitter, in the form of an espresso machine.

The social media giant is selling off hundreds of office furniture, supplies, kitchen appliances, memorabilia and more from its San Francisco headquarters in an online auction that starts 7 a.m. Jan. 17 and ends 10 a.m. the next day.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

