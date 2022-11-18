How to Download Your Twitter Archive

A Twitter logo adorns the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. Mass resignations at the social media site have prompted concerns about its future.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Elon Musk sent a flurry of emails to Twitter employees Friday morning with a plea.

“Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 p.m. today,” he wrote in a two-paragraph message, which was viewed by the New York Times. “Thanks, Elon.”

