The massive X sign atop the San Francisco headquarters for the company formerly known as Twitter was taken down on Monday, just days after being installed as part of the social media giant's rebranding as X.
The building's owner — which isn't X — faces fines for "unpermitted installation and removal of the structure," as well as the cost of The City''s investigation, San Francisco Department of Building Inspection spokesperson Patrick Hannan told The Examiner.
Inspectors saw workers dismantle the structure on Monday. Hannan said that even though a permit is also required to remove the structure due to safety concerns, it can be acquired after it's taken down.
The sign's installation on Friday led to two dozen complaints filed to the agency, most pertaining to the sign's structural safety and the intensity of its illumination, which led to a storm of social media outrage last week.
"SHUT IT OFF!" read one complaint. "It is currently flashing rapidly and extremely brightly. It is creating a massive nighttime nuisance and making it hard to sleep."
As part of the site's rebrand from Twitter to X Corp., the company replaced its longtime bird logo sculpture with a giant block X at its company headquarters near Civic Center on Friday.
The City launched its investigation into the sign's construction on Friday when it was first erected.
According to one complaint, a city inspector visited the building on Friday to notify X they were in violation of their property's permit and the structure needed to be removed. A company representative told them it was a "temporary lighted sign for an event." The inspector requested, but was denied access to the roof. Inspectors returned the next day and were denied access again.
Twitter has disbanded its public relations department and solely sends poop emojis in response to media requests for comment.