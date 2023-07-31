Twitter building no longer has sign, X structure

The "X" structure atop the company formerly known as Twitter's headquarters, pictured above on Monday, July 31 2023, is no longer standing following two dozen complaints to The City. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

"X" no longer marks the spot.

The massive X sign atop the San Francisco headquarters for the company formerly known as Twitter was taken down on Monday, just days after being installed as part of the social media giant's rebranding as X.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags