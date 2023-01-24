On August 7, 2018, Musk posted a tweet saying, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420"
SRI Nine Market Square LLC, which owns Twitter's Market Street headquarters, alleged that Twitter failed to pay its December (approximately $3.4 million) and January (a little more than $3.4 million) rents.
After Twitter failed to pay rent in December, the Shorenstein Properties affiliate pulled nearly $3.4 million from the company's security deposit. The company alleged that Twitter failed to replenish the security deposit with the unpaid rent, and it then withdrew the remaining $265,000 from Twitter's security deposit when the January rent wasn't paid.
SRI Nine Market Square also alleged in the suit that Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter required the company to increase its security deposit to $10 million, citing a pair of paragraphs in the original lease. Twitter, according to the company, "contended … that it was not required" to do so.
The landlord's attorneys are seeking the nearly $3.2 million of the January rent not covered by the security deposit, as well as a declaration that Twitter breached the lease when it failed to increase its security deposit to $10 million and damages from said breach.
The Crown Estate, meanwhile, told CNN, the Washington Post and Associated Press that discussions with Twitter are ongoing. It didn't say how much rent Twitter owed, nor for how long.
Columbia Reit, another San Francisco landlord, sued Twitter last month for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent for the 30th floor of 650 California St. Twitter was served with a court summons on Jan. 4.
Twitter must pay about $1 billion in annual interest payments as a condition of Musk's purchase, which he financed by borrowing $13 billion. The New York Times reported in November that Musk refused to pay bills accrued by Twitter's previous management, all in an effort to slash spending. The same outlet reported last month that "Twitter has not paid rent for its San Francisco headquarters or any of its global offices for weeks" in order to cut costs.