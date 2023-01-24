Twitter San Francisco headquarters

Twitter allegedly didn't pay rent at its San Francisco headquarters in November and December, according to a new lawsuit. 

 Jason Henry/The New York Times

Allegations of Twitter failing to pay rent are piling up, both in the company's backyard and across the pond.

The landlord of the Elon Musk-owned company's San Francisco headquarters alleged in a lawsuit against Twitter last week that the company failed to pay nearly $6.8 million in rent, and the Crown Estate — the British monarchy's land and property holdings — told multiple outlets this week that it was taking Twitter to court over an undisclosed amount of unpaid rent at the company's London office.

Download PDF SRI Nine Market Square v. Twitter
The landlord of Twitter's San Francisco HQ is suing the company for failing to pay rent and, as outlined by the lease, increasing its security deposit following Elon Musk's takeover.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like