On Twitter, Elon Musk Details His Plans for Twitter's Business

Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter's new subscription rolled out Wednesday with predictably disastrous results. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

 DOUG MILLS

Former President Donald Trump briefly returned to Elon Musk-owned Twitter on Wednesday. Or, at least, a person claiming to be Trump did.

A Twitter account with the handle "@DonTrumpReal," listing Donald Trump as its name and containing a verified checkmark, tweeted on Wednesday afternoon, "This is why Elon Musk's plan doesn't work," referencing changes to how Twitter verifies its users since the billionaire took charge of the company.

"Donald Trump" returns to Twitter

An account purporting to be former President Donald Trump uses Twitter's new verification procedures to its advantage. (Screenshot/Twitter)
"Donald Trump" verification

The account purporting to be former President Donald Trump was only verified because the user paid for a Twitter Blue subscription. (Screenshot/Twitter)
The Examiner Twitter verification

The San Francisco Examiner's account, which was verified before the changes, bears this message. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like