As Twitter’s management devolves into chaos, the platform is hosting a screening party to its own demise. If they want to start seeing ads revenue go up — billionaire CEO Elon Musk obsessively tweets about flailing contracts — they may want to reach out to Orville Redenbacher's.
This week alone, the platform has provided a play-by-play of Musk’s hasty, aggressive management style — and its consequences.
Santa Rosa District Attorney Jeff Rosen called on other top prosecutors across the country to follow his lead
Twitter’s janitorial staff on Monday set up a picket line outside the app’s headquarters on Market Street. KNTV reported that Musk's company slashed its union custodial contractor, seemingly overnight, resulting in 48 families without jobs, just as the holidays roll around.
The picketers made their point with the accompaniment of Scabby, a giant inflatable rat, to protest their presumed replacement with non-union contractors. It is not yet clear who Musk intends to hire in their place.
Alan Marling, who has claimed responsibility for the Musk-centered insults being projected on the facade of the building, hopped back on Twitter just to voice solidarity with the janitors.
Musk has been a bastion of the hardcore work ethic he's hoping to promote around the office. In a now-deleted tweet from Nov. 14, the CEO claimed he’d be sleeping at headquarters until the organization was back in working order.