TeraWatt EV infrastructure

A rendering of a charging station for electric big-rig trucks. San Francisco-based TeraWatt Infrastructure has raised more than $1 billion in capital to build charging stations and other infrastructure to support the rollout of commercial electric vehicle fleets.

 TeraWatt Infrastructure

TeraWatt Infrastructure, a San Francisco company that builds charging centers for electric vehicle fleets, raised $1 billion this month in a Series A funding round, following a $100 million seed round in 2021.

That’s a significant investment in a side of the EV market that’s garnered less attention than passenger vehicles recently: commercial fleets.

