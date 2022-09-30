A rendering of a charging station for electric big-rig trucks. San Francisco-based TeraWatt Infrastructure has raised more than $1 billion in capital to build charging stations and other infrastructure to support the rollout of commercial electric vehicle fleets.
TeraWatt Infrastructure, a San Francisco company that builds charging centers for electric vehicle fleets, raised $1 billion this month in a Series A funding round, following a $100 million seed round in 2021.
That’s a significant investment in a side of the EV market that’s garnered less attention than passenger vehicles recently: commercial fleets.
A commercial fleet could mean long-haul trucks, a company’s collection of delivery vehicles or, say, the tech-transit buses cruising to and from the Peninsula.
TeraWatt is run by the former head of energy strategy at Google, Neha Palmer. The company, founded in 2018, focuses on development for light-, medium- and heavy-duty fleet charging.
In June, the company announced a partnership with Kaptyn, a passenger transit company that aims to shift away from contracted ride-shares, only a fraction of which use electric vehicles. Kaptyn instead operates a fleet of entirely electric, employee driven vehicles.
TeraWatt will develop an expansive network of charging centers across Kaptyn’s current market hubs — parts of California, Nevada and Florida — with intentions to expand. The partnership locks TeraWatt in with a fleet consisting mostly of light-duty vehicles, as opposed to medium- to heavy-duty vehicles which make up the other end of the commercial spectrum.
Researchers say a dramatic change in how we pay for electricity is needed
Just months after this partnership, in August of this year, the California Air Resources Board approved a rule that requires 100% of new car sales in California to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035 — and that includes commercial fleets of small vehicles. In 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom set an ambitious goal to transition all medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the state to zero-emissions by 2045.
The California Energy Commission classifies medium- and heavy-duty vehicles as those weighing over 10,000 lbs. The vehicles account for a significant portion of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.
Through the Clean Transportation Program, the Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles (EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles) project, the state is also investing in charging infrastructure. EnergIIZE, announced in 2021, is a $50 million, multi-yearproject that works with applicants to replace polluting infrastructure with cleaner alternatives.
Terawatt is expected to use its $1 billion capital influx to develop more charging infrastructure, hire employees and continue with an extensive project along a major highway corridor, targeting long-haul vehicles. Currently, Terawatt owns sites in 18 states.
The federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) recently passed by congress incentivizes the adoption of commercial EVs — specifically small commercial electric vehicles — through a commercial vehicle business purchase tax credit. The law also includes incentives for charging infrastructure, in the form of the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment tax credit. Caveats to the charging credit designate it for the development of infrastructure in low-income or rural communities.
Grid updates must accompany the transition away from gas-fueled cars
On Tuesday, the federal government announced the approval of EV infrastructure plans in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico. Another aspect of the $1 trillion IRA, is that it will administer $5 billion to facilitate charging infrastructure construction along interstate highways over the next five years.
“While the EV incentives do not scale up with heavy-duty vehicles, the charging station credits are well positioned to support heavy-duty charging, including for the highest power charging available today and potentially higher capacity chargers in the near future,” wrote David Schlosberg, TeraWatt’s vice president of energy and utilities on the company’s website.
“While much focus has been placed on cutting emissions in the power sector, the transportation industry is more difficult to decarbonize, and this legislation will facilitate major progress in both sectors,” he said, referring to the IRA as well as the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the TeraWatt anticipates will also provide resources.
The public and private funds pouring into these projects emphasize the importance of infrastructure in the accelerating race to transition to clean energy. But it also foreshadows the accumulating strain that these projects will put on an already fragile grid system.
