Queen Maxima of the Netherlands said it’s getting hot in Holland, too
Put simply, a commercial fleet is the stash of vehicles owned by a company and used for business purposes. That could mean long-haul trucks, a company’s collection of delivery vehicles, or say, the Tech-transit buses cruising to and from the Peninsula.
San Francisco based TeraWatt is run by the former head of energy strategy at Google, Neha Palmer. The company, founded in 2018, centers their development around medium to heavy duty fleet charging infrastructure.
In June, they announced a partnership with Kaptyn, a passenger transit company that aims to shift away from contracted ride-shares, only a fraction of which use electric vehicles. Kaptyn instead operates a fleet of entirely electric, employee driven vehicles.
Grid updates must accompany the transition away from gas-fueled cars
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) recently passed by the Biden Administration incentivizes the adoption of commercial E.V.s — specifically small commercial electric vehicles — through a vehicle purchase credit. The IRA also legislates incentives for charging infrastructure, in the form of the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment tax credit. Caveats to the charging credit designate it for the development of infrastructure in low income or rural communities.
Terawatt is expected to use this capital influx to develop more charging infrastructure, hire employees, and continue with an extensive project along a major highway corridor, targeting long-haul vehicles. Currently, they own sites in 18 states.