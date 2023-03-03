22230303_web1_200726-SFE-sharedspaces_1

Valencia Street in the Mission District. Pre-pandemic business in the neighborhood hasn't bounced back, says Laura Ash, owner of the Scarlet Sage Herb Co. across the street from the store-formerly-known-as Third-Culture.

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

The official “mochi muffin” has officially left the Mission. Third Culture Bakery, which came under fire earlier this year for sending cease and desist letters to other businesses with mochi muffins on their menu, has closed their storefront in the Mission District after just four months. 

The bakery and matcha shop, located near the corner of Valencia and 23rd streets, was the kitschy company’s first in San Francisco, though they host two other Bay Area locations in Marin and Berkeley. A fourth shop opened on Irving Street in February. The Valencia location showcased a unique “Sativa Dreams,” immersive design, according to the company’s website. Patrons were encouraged to step into “a pink-and-purple ombre dream with holographic rainbow prism windows.”  But that quickly became a nightmare, Eater SF reported

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com

