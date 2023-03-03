Valencia Street in the Mission District. Pre-pandemic business in the neighborhood hasn't bounced back, says Laura Ash, owner of the Scarlet Sage Herb Co. across the street from the store-formerly-known-as Third-Culture.
The official “mochi muffin” has officially left the Mission. Third Culture Bakery, which came under fire earlier this year for sending cease and desist letters to other businesses with mochi muffins on their menu, has closed their storefront in the Mission District after just four months.
The bakery and matcha shop, located near the corner of Valencia and 23rd streets, was the kitschy company’s first in San Francisco, though they host two other Bay Area locations in Marin and Berkeley. A fourth shop opened on Irving Street in February. The Valencia location showcased a unique “Sativa Dreams,” immersive design, according to the company’s website. Patrons were encouraged to step into “a pink-and-purple ombre dream with holographic rainbow prism windows.” But that quickly became a nightmare, Eater SF reported.
The company cited break-ins and a slew of “unsavory incidents” as their reason for shuttering so soon after their initial opening. Co-owner Wenter Shyu told Eater that the “difficulties of maintaining the shop were simply not worth the money.” Shyu’s account details shoplifting of merchandise, public urination outside the storefront and staff clearing feces from the sidewalk out front.
But nearby neighbors, most of whom asked to remain anonymous, were surprised to hear of Third Culture’s reasoning. Of five retailers and restaurants in the immediate area, four had no complaints of bothersome lude behavior beyond what they considered “small incidents.” For those same four establishments, shoplifting was not a detrimental concern, though a couple had experienced a break in or two over the years. One neighbor pointed out that the environment around Third Culture, with an awning and tree coverage, may have made it a more opportune location for the “unsavory.”
Third Culture Bakery did not respond to request for comment by the time of publication.
According to 311 case data logged in San Francisco’s DataSF resources as of March 2, between 15 to 40 calls regarding human or animal feces were logged on Valencia Street per month in 2022. In the four months since Third Culture’s opening, that number has remained fairly consistent, with 18 calls in the lowest month and 27 calls in the highest.
Coinbase said it was suspending trade on a rival's cryptocurrency
Along Irving Street, where the company’s other San Francisco location is situated, that number is substantially higher. The range of calls in 2022 was 224 to 422. From March 1 to March 2, 26 cases were reported. Irving Street, in the Inner Sunset, is about twice the length of Valencia Street.
Vanessa Espinoza, who has worked at the Arizmendi Bakery, just a block away, for 12 years, said that the street can sometimes feel unsafe when she arrives to get the ovens going at 4 a.m. But otherwise, Valencia Street, to which their storefront opens up with a wide garage-style entryway, hasn’t presented many issues.
What was of more concern, a couple neighbors noted, was foot traffic.
Espinoza said that Arizmendi, a San Francisco baked-goods staple, has kept busy since the start of 2022, when the pandemic-induced lull started to wear off. Laura Ash, owner of the Scarlet Sage Herb Co. across the street from the store-formerly-known-as-Third-Culture, said that pre-pandemic numbers just haven’t bounced back.
"The health and vitality of small businesses really are the heartbeat of a city and a town and a neighborhood,” said Ash. “And what the reality is, especially in the Mission, is that a lot of people moved, and retail habits have changed, and buyer habits have changed,” she continued.
For much of the past two years, a patch of Valencia Street from 16th to 21st streets had been closed to cars on weekend evenings, initially in an effort to ramp up pedestrian shopping. But for Scarlet Sage, on the outskirts of that closure, the effort had the opposite effect. The Valencia Corridor Merchants Association canceled the event during rains this December, bolstered by a growing suspicion that the challenges to find parking or commute through the area were deterring potential customers — especially in inclement weather, the Chronicle reported.