Welcome to The Storefront, a column dedicated to exploring small businesses around San Francisco. This week, we dive into The City’s mom-and-pops in Mid-Market, which have experienced an economic atmospheric river that includes the shift to remote work and an open-air drug market. Your guide on this journey is native San Franciscan Tigran Demurjian.
Nate Haas
Co-owner of Moe Greens, 1276 Market Street
Inside an ornate, wood-paneled cannabis lounge, co-owner Nate Haas declined to have his picture taken, citing security reasons. It’s a telltale sign in a neighborhood where empty stores and crime-fueled danger dominate.
Haas is a fourth-generation San Franciscan who opened the business in 2019, lured by the promise of heavy foot traffic from neighboring offices. Post-pandemic, he says he’s never seen Mid-Market in such bad shape, nor felt so alone in dealing with the area’s many ills. “It feels like it’s all on us as small business owners.”
It’s not just the lack of office workers that are plaguing Mid-Market businesses. Like others, Haas says that his biggest challenge is just getting customers to come to the neighborhood. With Market Street closed to traffic and little parking in the area, fewer and fewer customers want to brave walking the streets, especially at night.
In his opinion, the neighborhood’s problems with crime and homelessness stem from a drug abuse crisis, which is being poorly handled. So far, he says, the solution has been to push people from street to street. “What’s the plan?” He asks of our city officials.
Haas said small businesses are doing their part in providing goods and services to the neighborhood, and often are filling in the gap left by the city for security and cleanliness in the area. “We keep paying the taxes,” Haas said. “But we don’t get a lot of the services.”
Still, Haas said he remains committed to S.F. “We’re changing people’s hearts and minds about the area and the city every day. It’s not been given up to the drug dealers. There are still good places to go to in the heart of the city.”
Chris Martinez
Owner of CREATE, 40 6th Street
Ten years ago, Chris Martinez started selling skateboards out of his garage. When his mail-order business outgrew his home, he started looking for a storefront. In late 2019, The City was subsidizing leases on Sixth Street in an effort to bring more small businesses to the area.
“Sixth Street is a thoroughfare for people coming from the airport to downtown. It’s the first thing people see. It could be a showcase for S.F. small businesses,” Martinez said thinking back to that time.
But despite the six months of subsidized rent he received, support from The City was slim. The open-air drug market in front of his store persisted, and it took him six to eight months to get the drug dealers to move, with little help from the police. Where did the dealers relocate to? Just down the block, to an empty storefront.
The irony isn’t lost on Martinez. He’s confident that if The City helped more businesses stay open, there would be fewer places for drug dealers and users to loiter, and the area would improve rapidly. Instead, today’s conditions have led to a Sixth Street stigma, he said. “You have to start (investing) in the core (of San Francisco),” the small business owner said.
Martinez points to one of the graphic t-shirts they make in the store. “It’s part of our tagline: ‘Create a better world.’”
Jakub Przybyszewski
Co-owner of Fermentation Lab, 1230 Market Street
Jakub Przybyszewski’s been working and living in the Mid-Market area for over 10 years, six of which he’s spent as co-owner of one of the neighborhood’s few bars. “We’re one of the last few (businesses) to stick around. If we or another business shut down, it will become a true ghost town.”
Przybyszewski’s warning highlights the fragility and interdependency of the Mid Market economic ecosystem. Pointing a few doors down to Moe Greens, located on the same block, he said, “If it wasn’t for them during the first months of the pandemic, I don’t know if I’d have been able to stay open.”
During the height of the pandemic, Fermentation Lab, a "modern gastropub" specializing in California craft beer, received only a few orders a day, said Przybyszewski, all of which were from employees from other businesses in the area. he hopes to grow that sense of community with new customers and business owners alike: “I’d love to see a spot similar to ours, to open right across from us. I would not consider that to be competition. In this area, we need more places. All you’re doing is bringing more people, making this more of a destination.”
Khalid El Mourabit
Owner of La Cuisine Café, 1145 Market Street
In the early hours, before the rest of the neighborhood wakes up, you’ll find Khalid El Mourabit opening the doors to his Parisian-style café. Often, his first task isn’t brewing a fresh cup of coffee. It’s donning gloves and cleaning up the sidewalk in front of his business, which he said is consistently used as campsite, trashcan or toilet. “Before, I cried,” he said, waving his hand away. “Now, I laugh. It’s part of the deal.”
El Mourabit opened his café eight years ago, when nearby hotels brought European tourists looking for a taste of home. Now the outdoor seating, reminiscent of a Parisian bistro, is gone, along with the tourists. He attributes the loss of customers to the pandemic, but also to the dismal drug scene across the street at UN Plaza/Civic Center. Is there a point in the future where this struggle is no longer worth it? “No, I’ll never give up,” El Mourabit said, adding that he’s committed to staying longer than the café’s many previous owners. “It’s not making me rich and it’s not making me poor. We fight.”