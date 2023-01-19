Welcome to The Storefront, a column dedicated to exploring small businesses around San Francisco. This week, we dive into The City’s mom-and-pops in Mid-Market, which have experienced an economic atmospheric river that includes the shift to remote work and an open-air drug market. Your guide on this journey is native San Franciscan Tigran Demurjian.

Nate Haas

Tigran_Demurjian_The_Storefront_Chris-1.jpg
Tigran_Demurjian_The_Storefront_Jakub-1.jpg
Tigran_Demurjian_The_Storefront_Khalid-1.jpg

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tigran Demurjian is a writer and photographer from San Francisco. He’s interested in the people and places that give texture to public life in The City.

Tags

You May Also Like