A decades-old pair of Steve Jobs' sandals could've been yours if you had $219,000 to spare.
The Apple co-founder's Birkenstock Arizona sold for $218,750 at Julien's Auctions over the weekend. Julien's initially estimated the "well used" sandals would sell for as much as $80,000.
Jobs, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2011, wore the shoes in the 1970s and 1980s, according to the auction house. He founded Apple alongside Steve Wozniak in his parents' Los Altos garage in 1976.
Sold for $218,750. A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that were personally owned and worn by Steve Jobs."Icons and Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" auction taking place at the @HardRock in New York City and online at https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2p, Friday through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ESXO8fJ2L7
Mark Sheff, Jobs' former house manager in Albany, first auctioned the sandals off in 2016. Sheff sold the pair to a private collector, according to Gear Patrol, and the sandals appeared in exhibits around the world, including Birkenstock's German headquarters and its New York store.
The sandals, it can't be stressed enough, are nearly 50 years old and, thus, have all of the characteristics you would expect from footwear that is, in all likelihood, older than both the median age of residents in the city in which Apple was founded (46) and residents' average age in the city that Apple now calls home (39 in Cupertino).
"The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use," Julien's said in the auction listing. "The rubber soles of the sandals show heavy wear from use."
For the cost of about 168 13-inch MacBook Pros, the winning bidder also received a carrying case, a coffee table book and an "exclusive" non fungible token. The "1-of-1" NFT is, according to the auction house, a "360° digital representation of Steve Jobs' personally owned and worn" sandals.
You can purchase a brand-new adult pair of Birkenstock Arizonas, yet to be worn by a titan of technology or any other industry, for $49.95 on the company's website.