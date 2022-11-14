Jobs sandals.jpeg

These "well used" sandals fetched $218,750 at an auction. The winning bidder also took home an NFT of Steve Jobs' former footwear. (Photo: Julien's Auctions)

 Julien's Auctions

A decades-old pair of Steve Jobs' sandals could've been yours if you had $219,000 to spare.

The Apple co-founder's Birkenstock Arizona sold for $218,750 at Julien's Auctions over the weekend. Julien's initially estimated the "well used" sandals would sell for as much as $80,000.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

