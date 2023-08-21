San Francisco’s live performance scene is vibrant and diverse as The City itself. But small venues and performers have taken their share of hits in recent years due to a global pandemic, economic slump and now, headlines of a doom loop that threatens the floundering industry even further.
“I don't think people realize how imperiled it is right now,” said Jim Sweeney, a founder of the burlesque haunt Hubba Hubba.“Venues and live sales are literally just going down left and right.”
Hubba Hubba, which celebrated its 20th-anniversary last week, has weathered booms and busts before. But nothing has been quite as difficult as the pandemic.
“We started at the tail end of the.com crash and I saw what happened then,” he said. That time period led to the creation of a lot of creative endeavors in The City, like the Edwardian Ball.
But this time, the waves of variants have made it hard to get the scene back up and running.
“Even when we were able to reopen, you thought ‘Oh, well, you know, here we go, we're back in business,’” he said. “You would crawl back up to sustainable levels of audience and then another variant would hit and everybody would disappear again.”
Audiences have started coming back, he said, but not like before.
“We're putting on shows in a room that's supposed to have 200 to 250 people in it, and we're getting 80, that's not sustainable,” said Sweeney. “You're shooting money out of a firehose going nowhere.”
Joël Micucci, a founder of the Secret Improv Society at the Shelton Theater in Union Square has also suffered from slipping audience numbers.
“Where we're at currently, it's spotty,” he said. “The houses were starting to do good and then tipped down again after all the hubbub that was going on in The City,” referring to San Francisco’s “doom loop,” of business closures and rising crime rates.
In the last six months or so, he’s sometimes had audiences as small as four people.
“We've gone through cycles of ups and downs, but not anything like this,” he said. Fortunately, their landlord for the theater has been kind to them about rent, and Micucci has started expanding into improv classes to help keep the roof over their heads.
The comedy show they share the theater with, Cheaper than Therapy, has fared slightly better in the post-pandemic recovery.
“This past year has been prospectively back up to where we were prior to the pandemic,” said founder Jon Allen. Allen arranges for seven shows a week for his comedy group and although ticket sales have fluctuated a little recently due to the doom loop conversation, it hasn’t affected business too much.
“I think that the irresponsible doom loop narrative is something that actually does impact us,” he said. “But overall, the numbers have been quite strong.”
But he’s not surprised that live performance venues are struggling, particularly around Union Square where he’s located.
“If something is geared towards more families or an older audience, let's say with plays, or theater in general, those groups have been a little bit more skittish to come back into the city,” he said. “I blame that 100% on the doom loop narrative.”
For D'Arcy Drollinger, the owner and artistic director of OASIS, a drag show cabaret, it's inflation and rising costs in San Francisco that threaten business.
“Everything across the board – alcohol prices are more expensive, we do a lot of production, so anything we're buying for productions, from costumes to technical equipment is either back ordered or more expensive,” he said. “The supply chain is still a real thing that we're dealing with.”
With the increasingly discriminatory climate across the country towards members of the LGBTQ community, Drollinger has also had to step up security to keep performers feeling safe.
“We've had to spend a lot more money on security, which is another big expense that's unique to us,” he said.
OASIS, founded in 2014, has managed to keep business going through the pandemic despite the issues that live performance venues were dealing with.
“People also have gotten so used to staying home that it still is a certain amount of work to coax people out,” he said. “It is sort of like a reeducation on a certain level that I think is necessary.”
But OASIS has fared better than others, with ticket sales and relatively full audiences likely to its particular style of entertainment, said Drollinger.
“The OASIS brand is this little bit of a fantasy world and escapism,” he said. “It is something that people are gravitating to in a time when things still feel a little rough in the world.”
Ultimately, it’s unclear what would be the most helpful solution for live performance venues trying to keep things going, except for people to show up.
“Support your local live entertainment,” said Sweeney. “It doesn't have to be us, it could be stand-up comedy, live bands, trivia night, whatever it is, get out of the house and support it.”