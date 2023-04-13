Pier 70's historic Building 12

Pier 70's Building 12 was built in 1941 as part of World War II's shipbuilding effort.

Seven tenants are moving in to Pier 70's Building 12, Brookfield Properties announced Thursday. The news comes as the real estate company continues redeveloping the area into a 28-acre mixed-use waterfront neighborhood. 

Signed leases include Standard Deviant BrewingBreadbelly bakery and custom sneaker designed Studio Duskus. Florist Marbled Mint, design studio Prowl Studio and alternative motorcycle dealer Scuderia will also set up shop, as will paper artist Zai Divecha and metalsmith and maker Emi Grannis

