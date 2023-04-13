Seven tenants are moving in to Pier 70's Building 12, Brookfield Properties announced Thursday. The news comes as the real estate company continues redeveloping the area into a 28-acre mixed-use waterfront neighborhood.
Signed leases include Standard Deviant Brewing, Breadbelly bakery and custom sneaker designed Studio Duskus. Florist Marbled Mint, design studio Prowl Studio and alternative motorcycle dealer Scuderia will also set up shop, as will paper artist Zai Divecha and metalsmith and maker Emi Grannis.
Each business plans to open at different times throughout the next year.
Tim Bacon, Brookfield Properties senior director of development, said, "These businesses will bring to life Building 12's vision as a platform that melds Dogpatch's creative ethos with the site's manufacturing history."
Pier 70's Building 12 was built 82 years ago as part of World War II's shipbuilding effort. The football-field sized steel structure has undergone extensive restoration and is Brookfield's focal point of its redevelopment.
Standard Deviant will open its second manufacturing facility and taproom. Mark Devito, a co-founder alongside Paul Duatschek, said, "Our new Building 12 space gives us the chance to expand our production and retail capability, along with holding cool events that support community groups and causes for people of all backgrounds."
Similarly, Breadbelly will open a second retail location with a food and beverage production kitchen. Visitors will be able to see the bakery's team mixing doughs, garnishing pastries and filling their fan-favorite Kaya Buns.
Breadbelly founder Clement Hsu said the building's layout "will allow our guests to engage their sense beyond taste, see the fabrication of our products from scratch, hear the whir and clang of bakery equipment, and smell the aroma of freshly baked milk bread and buttery croissants."
Divecha and Grannis will share a space comprised of a gallery, a showroom and a work and event space. The two have been close friends for over a decade and Divecha calls Building 12 the duo's "dream studio with high ceilings, stunning light and industrial vibe."
According to Bacon, Brookfield plans on announcing additional leases for Building 12 in the "near future." Additionally, Pier 70 will continue hosting onsite events.