Want to open a small business in a vacant San Francisco storefront? The City will give you up to $50,000.
Mayor London Breed’s office announced a pair of grants totaling $4 million on Monday, including one where small businesses can receive up to $25,000 to open their first physical location. Established businesses looking to expand to a different area, meanwhile, can receive up to $50,000 as part of the new storefront opportunity grant program.
The grants hope to bolster the recovery of commercial corridors that either serve low- to moderate-income areas or whose sales tax volume is slower in recovery compared to other parts of The City, such as Union Square. Additionally, owners who set up shop in these areas can receive training and assistance on getting a favorable lease.
“Successful and thriving small businesses strengthen our neighborhoods, create jobs, and bring energy to our merchant corridors,” Breed said in a statement.
“These grants are part of our strategy to fill empty storefronts and revitalize our economy, which will help our city and small business community continue to recover.”
“Cultivating a robust small business ecosystem and vibrant commercial corridors is crucial for our community’s well-being and economic prosperity,” Sarah Dennis Phillips, the OEWD executive director, said, in a statement “With these new grants and the city’s larger portfolio of services, we prioritize strengthening businesses, filling storefronts, and promoting an equitable economic recovery.”