Vacant storefronts at Union Square

Union Square has been beset by a number of high-profile closures and departures since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Want to open a small business in a vacant San Francisco storefront? The City will give you up to $50,000.

Mayor London Breed’s office announced a pair of grants totaling $4 million on Monday, including one where small businesses can receive up to $25,000 to open their first physical location. Established businesses looking to expand to a different area, meanwhile, can receive up to $50,000 as part of the new storefront opportunity grant program.

