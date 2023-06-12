Westfield Mall Facade

Westfield Mall, pictured above on Aug. 10, 2016, will to the lenders of the mall's parent company after the latter announced on Monday it was pulling out of San Francisco.

 Ryan McNulty/Special to The Examiner

Westfield Mall’s parent company will relinquish management of the beleaguered downtown San Francisco shopping center.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield — which operates 19 malls in the U.S., including its location in The City — cited unsafe conditions and a lack of law enforcement in the area as the driver behind its increasingly dismal sales.

