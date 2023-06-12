Westfield Mall’s parent company will relinquish management of the beleaguered downtown San Francisco shopping center.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield — which operates 19 malls in the U.S., including its location in The City — cited unsafe conditions and a lack of law enforcement in the area as the driver behind its increasingly dismal sales.
“Given the challenging operating conditions in downtown San Francisco, which have led to declines in sales, occupancy and foot traffic, we have made the difficult decision to begin the process to transfer management of the shopping center to our lender to allow them to appoint a receiver to operate the property going forward,” the company told The Examiner.
The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the news.
Westfield Mall’s commercial mortgage-backed securities loan has multiple lenders who weren’t disclosed, according to the San Francisco Business Times.
Last month, Banana Republic and anchor retailer Nordstrom announced plans to close their Westfield Mall stores.
Nordstrom shared the mall’s sentiment: Nordstrom wrote in a message to employees, shared with The Examiner on May 2, that "the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully." Nordstrom will close its Westfield location by the end of August.
Westfield’s parent company did not give a date as to when the transfer will be finalized, but added in an emailed statement to The Examiner that it will not dictate what remaining stores must vacate, or when. That decision will be left up to the lenders in the coming months.
Monday’s announcement came a little more than a year after Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield — which took over Westfield Corp. in 2017 — told investors that it planned to sell all of its U.S. malls by 2024. The Paris-based company said it would instead focus on Europe.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office said on Monday it has had numerous conversations with Westfield’s parent company about the future of the mall, which made it “clear that they did not have a long-term commitment to San Francisco.”
“With new management, we will have an opportunity to pursue a new vision for this space that focuses on what the future of Downtown San Francisco can be,” Breed’s office said.
Breed rolled out a strategic effort to address economic woes in downtown San Francisco earlier this year, and said she would make a “clean, safe and inviting downtown” her priority by deploying more police officers to deal with retail theft, drug dealing and burglaries.
“For now, the stores at the mall remain open under the new management. The public safety resources we’ve dedicated to the area, including ambassadors and police officers, remain in place. The stores are still a part of our downtown experience and we will continue to support this area to make it clean, safe, and inviting for everyone,” Breed’s office said.
The rise of digital commerce sites like Amazon has cut into the business of brick-and-mortar shops and shopping centers, as has the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Nordstrom and bargain counterpart Nordstrom Rack, as well as Banana Republic parent company Gap, will close multiple stores throughout the U.S. and Canada this year. A Business Insider tally of closure announcements by major retailers in 2023 found more than 2,100 were set to close across the country.
But the mall’s parent company did not cite the popularity of online shopping as a catalyst for ceasing operations of Westfield. In its statement, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield insisted that its locations outside of San Francisco are doing just fine.
The company said sales in San Francisco dropped 34.5% from 2019 to 2022, compared to a 66% increase at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said COVID-19 wasn’t to blame, either, pointing to a 43% drop in foot traffic in San Francisco since 2019 compared to “a 98% recovery” among its flagship malls in the U.S.