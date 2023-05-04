San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf Tourists

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

In research conducted for Visit California, Dean Runyan Associates pegged 2022 travel spending in San Francisco at $12.2 billion, representing a 71% increase from the $7.1 billion spent the previous year. Travel spending in The City in 2019 accounted for nearly $14.2 billion.

