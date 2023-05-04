Travel spending in San Francisco last year increased by $5 billion, according to a new report, inching The City closer to its pre-pandemic highs.
In research conducted for Visit California, Dean Runyan Associates pegged 2022 travel spending in San Francisco at $12.2 billion, representing a 71% increase from the $7.1 billion spent the previous year. Travel spending in The City in 2019 accounted for nearly $14.2 billion.
Across the state, spending on tourism reached 93% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the research, and British firm Tourism Economics forecasts California travel spending will exceed the $134.4 billion spent in 2019.
"I'm happy to report California tourism has bounced back from the devastating human and economic toll of the pandemic and continues to provide value for all Californians," Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, said in a statement.
Visit California released its report as San Francisco contends with a slow pandemic rebound in its downtown core, and amid countless conversations from within and outside The City's borders about homelessness, public safety and its economic recovery.
But San Francisco remains one of the state's most lucrative tourist destinations. Only Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties brought in more travel spending last year, according to Dean Runyan research.
"We are in a better place today than last year, and we have seen steps in the right direction. We still have a lot of work to do, but if we work together as San Franciscans, we will be able to keep pushing forward with this positive momentum," Alex Bastian, president and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, told The Examiner in a statement.
The San Francisco Travel Association said it projects some 2 million international visitors this year, up from 1.7 million last year but down from almost 3 million in 2019. International travel across the state has yet to rebound from the pandemic, with some countries — including China, where many San Francisco-bound tourists traveled from before the pandemic — still enforcing strict COVID-19 mitigation measures as recently as the beginning of this year.
Across California, international visitor spending accounted for just 14% of visitor spending last year, according to the Dean Runyan research, compared to as much as 22% in a pre-pandemic year. In all, international visitors spent some $17 billion in the state last year, compared to $28 billion in 2019.
Visit California said it doesn't expect that level of spending to rebound for at least another two years.
"It will take a few more years until we surpass all 2019 tourism metrics, but we are aggressively working to bring visitors and meetings to San Francisco and support the city's economic recovery," Joe D'Allesandro, president and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, told The Examiner in a statement. "Our full recovery will depend on the continued growth of the convention market and the rebound of visitors from Asia, especially China, which was our top overseas market prior to the pandemic."