25430875_web1_210609-SFE-CONVENTIONS_1

SF Travel expects to see above 90% of average conference activity at Moscone Center in 2028 and beyond.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Moscone Center, San Francisco’s largest convention complex, is down to 22 events in 2024 after losing two major conferences.

Facebook parent company Meta canceled its Business Group Summit while Red Hat, a software company and subsidiary of IBM, moved its annual conference to Denver, as first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Wednesday.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong