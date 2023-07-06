Moscone Center, San Francisco’s largest convention complex, is down to 22 events in 2024 after losing two major conferences.
Facebook parent company Meta canceled its Business Group Summit while Red Hat, a software company and subsidiary of IBM, moved its annual conference to Denver, as first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Wednesday.
But Lori Lincoln, spokesperson for San Francisco Travel, which books the conference center, characterized the two cancellations as “old news.” She told The Examiner on Wednesday the company knew in November that Red Hat moved both this year’s summit and next year’s from The City.
Meanwhile, Meta informed San Francisco Travel in March that their event wouldn’t take place at all. The tech giant hoped to replace the conference with another event at Moscone Center, but was unable to do so, and canceled the reservation in early May.
Stephanie Wonderlick, spokesperson for Red Hat, told The Examiner that they alternate between east and west coast sites for their company summit.
“Sometimes, even when we make plans far in advance to host an event in a given city, we have to change plans based on date conflicts on our end or other circumstances. This is the case for Red Hat Summit 2024,” she said.
Wonderlick added that it’s too early to confirm any plans for where the conference will be held beyond 2024. But Lincoln said the gathering is confirmed to return to Moscone Center in 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032.
The Examiner reached out to Meta for comment and didn’t receive a reply prior to publication.
The two exits come as San Francisco’s tourism and hotel industry efforts to emerge from a lethargic post-pandemic recovery. The City is the only one of the 15 major metropolitan hotel markets nationwide that still hasn’t returned to 2019 occupancy levels.
This year, Moscone Center is expected to host 36 events, 13 shy of 2019.
Still, Lincoln expressed optimism about the future of the industry’s recovery. She cited that multiple recent conventions either came close to their pre-pandemic levels (Game Developers Conference 2023 and RSA Conference 2023) or exceeded their 2019 numbers (the American Psychiatric and American Institute of Architects).
The 22 events confirmed at Moscone Center in 2024 account for 462,000 hotel room nights in The City, according to Lincoln.
“Our ongoing strategy for 2024 is to secure more corporate events to tackle the anticipated decrease in hotel rooms attributed to Moscone Center events,” she said. “These have a shorter lead time than citywide conventions and will likely take place in hotels because of their smaller size.”
Lincoln added that even pre-COVID-19 projections pegged 2024 to be challenging since it’s an “off year for rotational events.” That outlook was “exacerbated” by the pandemic.
The agency expects to see above 90% of average conference activity at Moscone Center in 2028 and beyond.