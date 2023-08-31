SF City Attorney David Chiu

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, pictured above at City Hall on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, is suing a hospitality staffing startup for violating the state's gig worker law. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco city attorney is suing a hospitality staffing startup, alleging that it deliberately and illegally classified its workers as freelancers instead of employees.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Qwick, an Arizona-based startup that recruits, vets and hires people to work fill-in shifts for bars, caterers, hotels and restaurants.

