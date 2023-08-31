San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Qwick, an Arizona-based startup that recruits, vets and hires people to work fill-in shifts for bars, caterers, hotels and restaurants.
Qwick controls the workers' shifts and evaluates their performance. The workers perform the same duties of full-time employees but are classified as independent contractors. They are not paid overtime or provided with health benefits or paid leave.
They also, according to the lawsuit, don't receive rest and meal breaks that are legally required under state law. Chiu said in a statement on Thursday that "Qwick is inequality disguised as innovation" and "in flagrant violation of labor and employment laws."
"It uses convenience and flexibility to mask its decision to deny workers their rights," Chiu said of the company. "If this illegal business model is allowed to take hold, hundreds of thousands of positions in the food and beverage industry risk illegal misclassification, and hospitality workers will be pushed into poverty."
Chiu said a state law passed in 2019 bars companies from classifying its workers as contractors instead of employees unless the businesses meet specific criteria.
The company can't control and direct the contractor's work, nor can workers perform labor within a company's usual course of business. A contractor would also have to show that their work is part of an independently established business or trade.
Qwick, according to The City, fails to meet all of the criteria.
Qwick's workers are unable to set their own shift rates, according to The City's filing, nor are they able to negotiate with, or promote themselves to, the businesses contracting with the platform. The startup also rates and assesses their work, retaining the right to stop assigning shifts as they choose.
By classifying its workers as independent contractors, Chiu said that Qwick is also violating a number of city ordinances, including those that require businesses to pay health care minimums and parental leave.
The City is seeking an order that would ensure Qwick classifies its workers as employees, civil penalties of up to $2,500 for each proven violation of the state's unfair competition laws and restitution for the company's violations of San Francisco ordinances.