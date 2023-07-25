There was a time when Papa Rudy’s owner Maurice Steuben lugged his meat smoking trailer around San Francisco with a U-Haul rental truck.
These days he has a vehicle and all the equipment he needs to serve up plates of steaming hot barbecued meat in the parking lot of the Fillmore Safeway or on 3rd Street in Bayview.
Steuben and other small business owners have used the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation’s (SFHDC) business training and grant programs to buy equipment, create business proposals, market themselves and lease storefronts.
“This program gives us the ability to do the things that we couldn’t do on our own,” said Steuben. “I wouldn’t even have this trailer if it wasn’t for San Francisco.”
San Francisco recently expanded its storefront opportunity grant program, which will pay small businesses $25,000 to $50,000 to occupy vacant storefronts in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. Its business training grant program gives $5,000 to $50,000 to eligible small business owners who complete 14 hours of training and counseling under a pre-qualified program.
The City tapped Pia Harris to work with owners that are getting grants and undergoing training because of her experiences working with small businesses.
Harris has spent more than a decade working with Black small-business owners in The City. She was a founding member of the Fillmore Merchants and Neighborhood Collaborative, which helped small businesses apply for grant funding throughout the pandemic.
She continued offering assistance to her neighborhood as program director for the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation, which offers programs and resources to combat the widespread displacement of Black San Franciscans and other people of color.
“We noticed that a lot of the African American businesses weren't qualified for funding or loans because we don't come from generational wealth or knowledge of general generational wealth,” said Harris. “We have a lot of struggles just to survive as an African American individual, especially in San Francisco with rent and everything being so high.”
Last year, the SFHDC launched the inaugural cohort of “Minding My Black-Owned Business,” a 12-week development program complete with lessons in business and financial planning, as well as marketing and concept development.
Ex // Top Stories
A 23-year-old died in the shooting, and four others — including two of the people charged — sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening
In today's ExTech&AI, the Biden Administration convinced big tech companies to promise to deploy AI safely. But is a voluntary pledge enough?
The group of union workers announced they secured a partner to help fundraise, though Anchor is moving toward selling off its assets next month
Funding came from the Office of Economic and Workforce Development and the Human Rights Commission’s Dream Keeper Initiative, which has received $107 million in funding since 2021 to reinvest in The City’s Black communities. Participants who completed the program were eligible to receive up to $7,500 in small-business grants.
Brittany Nicole, a San Francisco makeup artist and model, used the development program to help launch her beauty studio Mission Beat’T. She received the keys to her first storefront at Westfield Mall in 2022 and opened the beauty studio in March. Nicole worked closely with Harris and other city officials to secure grants for the store’s remodeling, eventually finding money for new paint, floors, shelves and light fixtures.
“You don’t find this in other cities. You don’t find the resources and people who are committed to help small businesses. I think this is the start of an amazing opportunity for young entrepreneurs,” said Nicole.
Next month, Mission Beat’T will move to the Fillmore Center due to mall management not renewing the beauty studio’s lease. Nicole said her new location will place an emphasis on community engagement, allowing the makeup artist to share her journey with entrepreneurs in hopes that they get inspired to start their own endeavors.
The goal is to “fill up these storefronts and turn our community back around to what it used to be once upon a time,” said Nicole.
As for Steuben’s aspirations, he hopes to expand the Papa Rudy’s Barbecue brand by selling products including sausage links, homemade sauces and barbecue chips to customers visiting his truck or in stores.
“You just have to keep on striving and going to where you’re trying to get to,” Steuben said.
As San Francisco looks to bring small businesses into The City’s larger economic recovery, Harris believes residents have an opportunity to bring attention and prosperity to historically overlooked or neglected neighborhoods.
“I’m hoping that this will remind people about those sweet spots in those smaller neighborhoods,” she said. “We have some other neighborhoods that are bustling right now. I love what’s happening on Valencia, Hayes Valley and Divisadero. We’re hoping to bring that back to the Fillmore.”