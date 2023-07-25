SFE-District5

Artwork adorns a fountain at the Fillmore Center on Fillmore Street on Dec. 26, 2018. The Fillmore is an area of emphasis for The City's small business grant program.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

There was a time when Papa Rudy’s owner Maurice Steuben lugged his meat smoking trailer around San Francisco with a U-Haul rental truck.

These days he has a vehicle and all the equipment he needs to serve up plates of steaming hot barbecued meat in the parking lot of the Fillmore Safeway or on 3rd Street in Bayview.

