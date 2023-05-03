New sales tax data tells the same old story of San Francisco's economic woes: The downturn is widespread, and the recovery is slow.
"There's trouble across The City, that recovery is weak. It's continuing. It's ongoing, but it's weak," said Ted Egan, The City's Chief economist.
The controller's office sales tax data compares sales tax revenues from the last quarter 2022 to revenue from the same period in 2019, just before the pandemic shut down cities across the globe. Sales tax revenue is often used as a yardstick for economic growth — it shows how much consumers are spending, and where.
According to Egan, San Francisco's consumers aren't spending as much as they were in 2019 pretty much anywhere. At the end of 2019, San Francisco's total sales tax across the 65 neighborhoods considered in this data was about $37.3 million, or $5.1 million more than last year (nearly $32.2 million).
"There's some perception in the city that all of the problem with sales tax is downtown. And it is true that you know, the big sales tax generating areas downtown are in trouble, but there's trouble across the city," said Egan.
Popular neighborhood corridors — Valencia Street Corridor, Haight Corridor, Mission Corridor — all account for less sales tax than they did in 2019, as do popular shopping or dining districts like Marina, Chinatown and Central Market.
And the "big sales tax generating areas," like downtown, aren't faring any better. After adjusting for inflation, South of Market is down 22% from 2019, Union Square is down 20 percent and Yerba Buena is down 40%.
Of the 65 neighborhoods considered, just nine have surpassed the sales tax earned in 2019 after adjusting for inflation. Van Ness Corridor is one of those, which Egan attributes to the end of the long-winded construction of the Van Ness Rapid Transit Lane. Bayview and Japantown have also shown an uptick in sales tax revenue since 2019.
"There's two ways to look at it," according to Egan. "Are you flatlining and there's no recovery? And everything is stuck in time? And the answer to that is no."
The City is experiencing slow quarterly growth, Egan said, "but when you look back three years, we're still the weakest sales tax place in California."