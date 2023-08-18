SF RETURN TO OFFICE

San Francisco is trying to keep workers and other residents coming back to downtown by beefing up recreational activities in the area.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

There are signs that San Francisco is starting to bounce back from its pandemic slump with employees returning to offices at a higher rate than anywhere else in the United States, a recent analysis found.

Trips to The City’s office buildings were up roughly 38% last month compared to July 2022, according to a study by the location analytics firm Placer. That is the highest monthly increase since the pandemic began.

