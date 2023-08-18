There are signs that San Francisco is starting to bounce back from its pandemic slump with employees returning to offices at a higher rate than anywhere else in the United States, a recent analysis found.
Trips to The City’s office buildings were up roughly 38% last month compared to July 2022, according to a study by the location analytics firm Placer. That is the highest monthly increase since the pandemic began.
San Francisco experienced one of the country’s highest shifts toward working from home between 2019 and 2021 as 37% of The City’s workers transitioned to remote work. Office visits still remain about 56% below pre-pandemic levels.
Researchers used cell phone data to track foot traffic in 800 commercial office buildings and ground floor office spaces throughout 11 large U.S. cities. San Francisco had the highest return rate in the country, with Washington D.C. finishing in second place with office visits up 36% compared to last year. New York followed in third place at 16%.
Whether it be the Biden administration asking federal employees to return to their desks in the fall or Zoom requiring employees who live near an office to be onsite twice a week, employees in the public and private sector are being asked to split their time between work cubicles and home offices.
City officials view this return as a chance to acclimate workers with a new downtown — a vibrant area that offers arts and culture rather than an extension of corporate America.
“We want people to come downtown because they want to be downtown. If we are indeed heading towards a hybrid future, we need to make being downtown something that is desirable and not just a mandate,” said Sarah Dennis Phillips, executive director of San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development.
San Francisco is trying to keep workers coming back to downtown by beefing up recreational activities under Mayor London Breed’s Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco’s Future. A component of Breed’s roadmap emphasizes finding creative and entertaining ways to utilize public spaces.
Ex // Top Stories
Progress Hardware has supplied tools and equipment to the sleepy neighborhood for the past 75 years
Pierce and his band will play at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Friday night
Fleets of self-driving vehicles are coming to SF, from driverless delivery services to street cleaning
“Downtown’s just gotta be less about corporates. The only way for downtown to recover is for downtown to look less like what San Francisco did in 2019,” said Vik Krishnan, a partner at the McKinsey & Company consulting firm.
Throughout the summer, The City held public watch parties for the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Crossing at East Cut and the Embarcadero Plaza. Roughly 4,000 people took part in the series, according to Daniel Montes, a communications manager at the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.
Montes told The Examiner that similar to other public space activities, Rec and Park’s focus was “on the communities that live downtown — the people and the families” and “finding ways to bring them out of their apartments and into these public spaces."
“If people are able to get off work and come in, that’s an extra bonus for us,” Montes added.
Some projects in San Francisco’s pipeline aim to continue bridging the gap between workers, visitors and anyone else passing through downtown.
Next month, San Francisco will open the Landing at Leidesdorff, a new public plaza at the intersection of Commercial and Leidesdorff streets. It will be a gathering spot by day and a prime place for nightlife after the sun sets.
“We’re also very focused on utilizing some of our vacant space towards conversions, whether those are residential conversions and we get more people living downtown or conversions to other types of uses, be they educational or institutional,” Phillips said.