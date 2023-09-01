Dozens of food truck vendors will park along Fort Mason's waterfront for the next eight Friday nights, giving hungry visitors a taste of an industry that now places authenticity above convenience.
Before the pandemic hit, downtown streets were lined with motorized restaurants that steadily churned out lunch for office workers, a reliable stream of customers.
But when most people began working from home, vendors and businesses needed to find a new way to attract customers aching for a steaming hot bowl of noodles or seared fish tacos. Instead of novelty dishes or fusion food recipes, vendors began telling the stories that shaped their culinary tastes.
"The integrity of the businessperson's story and highlighting the business person's story, their background, the why of why they're doing a thing is more important than ever," said Matt Cohen, founder and chief executive officer of Off the Grid. "And also the narrow slice of being able to lean into doing a thing well and being known for that."
For the next two months, Fort Mason will teem with pan sizzles, as well as sweet or savory scents, as Off the Grid returns from summer break for its fall programming.
The offerings hope to foster a sense of celebration and community through weekly themes, which range from Filipino feasts and taco takeovers to kimchi, K-pop and an ode to the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, Cohen's favorite basketball player.
He said that Off the Grid wanted to celebrate culinary gems that one might not find on their local food scene and restaurants that the Bay Area has come to love.
"We're really proud of the food that we serve and we're really passionate about being able to talk about the food. It starts at that place and then we build from there," Cohen said.
The bright-yellow MOMO Noodle truck has been a regular fixture at Off the Grid pop-ups around The City for about five years, with its cartoon noodle-slurping Shiba Inu keeping customers' company.
June Guo opened the noodle truck with her partner Anna Zhang, quickly introducing folks to "bàn miàn," a traditional Chinese comfort dish that her parents used to make her for breakfast.
Guo told The Examiner that MOMO Noodle's mission revolves around offering authentic, high-quality gourmet food while imparting childhood memories on customers through family recipes.
Each dish prioritizes a meticulous attention to portion sizes, temperature and cooking methods to ensure that every customer's experience is satisfactory during any given visit.
Her food truck is not doing the same level of business it did before the pandemic, but Guo is not deterred, saying the truck's success is in "the genuine sense of community we foster through our food offerings, which brings people together and creates lasting connections."
"Additionally, the dynamic nature of San Francisco's food scene, coupled with the diverse customers we serve, provides an exciting and enriching environment that keeps us engaged and motivated in the business," she added.
Off the Grid isn't the only game in town when it comes to getting authentic food at a good price.
Carlos Muera, owner of Spark Social and the SoMa StrEat Food Park, offers customers food from more than 150 vendors and includes a fire pit and beer garden where people can relax and chow down.
"It's like a group, it's like a family that we have here," Muera said. "We're all going towards the same goal, which is 'Let's make this as awesome and as successful as we can.' "
In a city sprawling with dining options, Muera said he believes that Spark Social and Off the Grid create a synergy that benefits the vendors they hoped to prop up years ago.
"We're much more than just a food truck on the sidewalk now," Muera said. "Both of our companies really understand that we both need each other to continue being successful for the food truck industry and for just the dining industry, in general."