Off the Grid at Fort Mason

Off the Grid, pictured above hosting an event at Fort Mason in a previous year, will run eight themed weekly events at the venue this year, ranging from kimchi and K-Pop to an ode to Klay Thompson. 

 Courtesy of Off the Grid

Dozens of food truck vendors will park along Fort Mason's waterfront for the next eight Friday nights, giving hungry visitors a taste of an industry that now places authenticity above convenience.

Before the pandemic hit, downtown streets were lined with motorized restaurants that steadily churned out lunch for office workers, a reliable stream of customers.

