San Francisco brewers are raising their glasses to Anchor Brewing after it announced on Wednesday that it will shutter after more than a century of slinging suds to thirsty patrons in The City.
The storied tap house, thought to be the oldest craft brewery in the nation, has been a staple of San Francisco for 127 years, one that 21st Amendment Brewery CEO and co-founder Nico Freccia said exposed the American drinking public to a wide variety of potables and served as an inspiration for many would-be brewers.
"Before I ever got into the industry I wrote (former owner) Fritz Maytag a letter asking him for a job at Anchor because I wanted to be a part of where it all began," Freccia told The Examiner. "Anchor was singlehandedly responsible for the introduction of beer styles rarely seen before in America, from steam beer, to IPA, to porter and barleywine."
In a similar sentiment, Fort Point Beer Company CEO and co-owner Justin Catalana told The Examiner that the San Francisco brewery long stood as a trailblazer in the craft brewing community, both in The City and throughout the world.
"We’re grateful for Anchor’s industry leadership and know their legacy will live on," Catalana said. "We can’t imagine this was an easy decision for Anchor, and hope we can continue to steward beer from SF."
Despite its prominence and many years of operation, Anchor Brewing faced difficulties both unique and commonplace in the years leading up to the decision to shut its doors.
On Wednesday, spokesperson Sam Singer said on behalf of Anchor Brewing that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and "a highly competitive market" contributed to the company's shuttering.
Anchor also said company sales have declined since 2016, the year before Anchor Brewing was acquired by Japanese beer giant Sapporo for about $85 million. The brewery rebranded after it came under new ownership, prompting significant backlash from fans who were dismayed by Anchor's attempts at modernization.
Ex // Top Stories
From 2021 to 2022, there were almost 14,000 holds at six of San Francisco's largest hospitals
Most San Franciscans still aren't racing through city streets
The National Weather Service is forecasting a potential for above average temperatures next week.
"Anchor was in a unique situation that — coupled with the challenges with cost of goods, supply chain, and pandemic closures — likely presented some pretty big challenges beyond what other local breweries were up against," Catalana said.
However, Phil Emerson, co-founder of Dogpatch-based brewery Olfactory, said some of the historic brewery's struggles could be attributed to the fact it had to live up to such a respected name.
Emerson — who said he has friends among the 61 employees affected by Anchor's closure — told The Examiner that while the brewery holds a special place in many hearts, it struggled to maintain the loyalty of the community's adventurous drinkers.
"Anchor suffered from a problem that a lot of modern, large tappers run into, which is kind of being a legacy brand," Emerson said. "You might get overlooked after a while. People aren't as loyal to one single brand of beer anymore."
Anchor Brewing is just the latest in a string of businesses to shutter or pull back from San Francisco, and The City has long struggled to fully recover from the damages that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Bay Area brewers are remaining positive in the face of the latest loss. And as long as they do, the beer will flow.
"We’re seeing new craft breweries open, we’re feeling more energy in the city every weekend," Catalana said. "There are still some obstacles to overcome, but we are cautiously optimistic about what’s to come for Bay Area craft beer."