People wait in line outside Anchor Public Taps in San Francisco, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Tributes have poured in since Anchor Brewing announced its intention to liquidate its business. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco brewers are raising their glasses to Anchor Brewing after it announced on Wednesday that it will shutter after more than a century of slinging suds to thirsty patrons in The City.

The storied tap house, thought to be the oldest craft brewery in the nation, has been a staple of San Francisco for 127 years, one that 21st Amendment Brewery CEO and co-founder Nico Freccia said exposed the American drinking public to a wide variety of potables and served as an inspiration for many would-be brewers.

