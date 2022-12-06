SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce is considered an important crypto ally in a federal agency the industry views as a serious nemesis.
Peirce has been openly critical of the SEC under Chair Gary Gensler, which she says has failed to provide clear guidance for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The industry has cheered her outspokenness and even celebrates Peirce on crypto Twitter as “crypto mom.”
She’s not crazy about the moniker. “It’s kind of funny because I don’t have children,” she said in an interview in May. And she pushes back on the view that she’s an advocate for the crypto industry, arguing that people shouldn’t think of government “in parental terms.”
Her positions on crypto are coming into sharp focus in the ongoing crypto upheaval triggered by the FTX collapse, which Peirce believes could be a gamechanger in the battle over crypto regulations. She agrees somewhat with a view expressed by other crypto industry leaders — that U.S. regulators played some role in creating the conditions that led to the crisis.
“The current state of the crypto world, I think, is partly a response to the fact that we've not been clear about where the regulatory lines are,” she said in a Nov. 18 interview.
But Peirce is also turning the spotlight on the crypto industry’s responsibility. The meltdown, she argues, has amplified concerns about the crypto industry approach to transparency and the role of centralized entities, including exchanges.
This conversation was edited for clarity and brevity.
How did you react to what happened at FTX?
Like everyone else, surprise. I can't say much more than that.
Has your view of crypto and the need for regulation in the U.S. changed as a result of the crisis?
I think it only underscored what I've been asking for the past three, four years, which is that we need to develop a regulatory framework.
Have you changed any of your beliefs about how crypto should be regulated?
I don't know if I would say it's changed the way I think about that. It's more that I think the likelihood that we will get regulation of the centralized parts of crypto is higher now.
When you say centralized, does that specifically mean exchanges operating in the U.S. like Coinbase and Kraken?
I think there's going to be a demand for federal regulation of trading venues. But it's not only exchanges. Other centralized points in the crypto world I think are more likely to get regulatory attention now.
There are those who argue, especially in the crypto industry, that SEC Chair Gary Gensler should bear some responsibility for what happened. The argument goes, if there had been more regulatory clarity in the U.S., companies like FTX would not have decided to move to other countries where the rules are less stringent and the likelihood of doing bad things is greater. How do you react to those arguments?
I've been saying for some time now that we needed clarity. I think if we had had more clarity — for example around what's a security and what's not — then it just makes it easier for people to distinguish what's good from what's bad.
If you have a clear framework, people can spend their time working within that framework. Then it is more likely that people are going to be doing business here in the United States, because they know what the rules of the road are.
How do you react to suggestions and even allegations that Chair Gensler had questionable dealings with FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried?
I'm not going to speak about Chair Gensler relationships with other people. I have no insight into that.
What we really need to be focused on now is figuring out the right regulatory approaches. That includes asking questions, which are some of the questions that Chair Gensler has asked: If you have a trading platform, what should be the rules around that platform? How should you think about conflicts of interest and those kinds of things?
I think we can start asking those questions. We need to do it in a very transparent manner, which is what I've been asking for all along. Let's have these conversations so that we don't build a framework without public input, without the input of a lot of different market participants and investor protection folks, consumer advocates. Bring everyone into the room together and let's have the conversation in public.
Frankly, Congress may well come in and say, “Look, we want to create a separate entity to regulate crypto trading platforms.” And that's fine.
Another key point is that it's not as if the industry needs to sit around and wait for the regulators to do something. The industry and people who are involved in crypto can be demanding best practices from trading platforms.
Crypto is supposed to be rooted in this idea of peer-to-peer transactions, of transparent transactions on-chain. I think people within crypto can be thinking, too, of how you get to that place. Because it's when you get to that place that I think the regulatory conversation gets really, really interesting. Because at that point, the technology is able to do some of the work that regulation otherwise would do.
But if you're just going to build a centralized entity that looks like any other centralized entity in the financial space, then we're looking at similar regulatory problems that we face in the traditional financial world.
You've said that you believe the FTX crisis could be a catalyst for Congress to move faster. Why are you optimistic?
Yeah, I'm not the world's best predictor of these kinds of things. So maybe you should take what I think on that score with a grain of salt. But I think when you have events that occupy the national headlines that are filling the newspapers, they tend to focus people's minds in Washington. I can see that happening.
I think we could try to turn some difficult and bad events into a positive push forward on reasonable regulation that really does seek to achieve legitimate objectives while also preserving people's ability to engage in transactions that they choose to engage in, but also making sure they get information and protections they need.
The last time we talked you said, “Sometimes there’s going to be failure in crypto as there is in any other facet of human life. But often out of this failure comes the steps that you need to take to get to something successful.” What do you think are the steps that need to be taken based on this failure?
We need to sit down and think about supplementing our enforcement in the crypto world — which is certainly necessary because we all know there's a lot of fraud there — with some regulatory hard work that should be done in connection with the CFTC, potentially the banking regulators and certainly in conversation with Congress.
The second piece is for people who are involved in crypto to think carefully about what they can do, regardless of what happens with regulation, to make sure that the crypto world is functioning in a sensible way — meaning that people are paying attention to counterparty risk, paying attention to conflicts of interest, demanding information when they're investing or purchasing something and not giving in to “fear of missing out.”
Just because you call an entity a crypto entity doesn't mean that the basic rules don't apply. There's a lot of learning from what has happened. A lot of problems that arise in centralized traditional financial entities will also arise in centralized crypto entities.