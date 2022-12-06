SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has been openly critical of the SEC under Chair Gary Gensler, which she says has failed to provide clear guidance for cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce is considered an important crypto ally in a federal agency the industry views as a serious nemesis.

Peirce has been openly critical of the SEC under Chair Gary Gensler, which she says has failed to provide clear guidance for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The industry has cheered her outspokenness and even celebrates Peirce on crypto Twitter as “crypto mom.” 

Benjamin Pimentel is a San Francisco-based journalist. @benpimentel

