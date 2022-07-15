As an increasing number of Starbucks employees attempt to unionize across the country, proposed legislation may make it easier for the coffee company workers to organize in San Francisco.
District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston introduced a resolution Tuesday that supports Starbucks workers’ unionization rights. The resolution calls for Starbucks to discuss and form a union free from threats, intimidation, anti-union messaging and lawsuits.
“As a Democratic Socialist, I am fighting for an economy that works for every worker in San Francisco, and we know unions are an integral part of that fight,” said Preston in a press release. “San Francisco is a union town, and we are thrilled to support our local workers as they join the national movement for worker solidarity.”
Preston, who represents the Tenderloin, Haight-Ashbury and Western Addition neighborhoods, is the only Democratic Socialist elected to the Board of Supervisors in the past 40 years.
Starbucks has recently come under fire for its opposition to workers’ union efforts. The multinational company with approximately 33,000 locations has been accused of using managers to discourage union activity, closing stores that are actively attempting to unionize and firing union activists at multiple locations, according to a press release from the National Labor Relations Board.
A campaign to unionize Starbucks workers across the United States led by Starbucks Workers United has resulted in nearly 300 locations filing for union elections.Three of the 50 Bay Area Starbucks are moving toward unionization, with the 18th and Castro Street store filing for union recognition in early June.
The effort for better benefits in California was led by two stores in Santa Cruz, which were the first in the state to file for unionization.
Joe Thompson, a lead organizer with Starbucks Workers United, said in a press release, “Look, you have this company that speaks the language of justice, but their CEOs are making money hand over fist during a time of economic stagnation and rising inflation, all because underpaid and under-appreciated Starbucks partners (workers) show up every day in an incredibly expensive city to make the drinks and turn over the profit. Where’s the justice in that?”
The resolution is co-sponsored by District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the Castro, Glen Park, Noe Valley, Mission Dolores and Diamond Heights.