Progress Hardware at 724 Irving Street in San Francisco, closed due to a fire on August 8th

Progress Hardware at 724 Irving Street in San Francisco, closed due to a fire on August 8th as seen on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Randy Blair said that when his father, Joe, first purchased Progress Hardware in the Inner Sunset in 2000, he combed through the business section at the local library and learned that the store had been serving the neighborhood since 1948.

For the past 75 years, Progress Hardware has supplied the Sunset neighborhood with everything from light bulbs and kitchen appliances to paint and lumber for The City’s commercial spaces.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting