Randy Blair said that when his father, Joe, first purchased Progress Hardware in the Inner Sunset in 2000, he combed through the business section at the local library and learned that the store had been serving the neighborhood since 1948.
For the past 75 years, Progress Hardware has supplied the Sunset neighborhood with everything from light bulbs and kitchen appliances to paint and lumber for The City’s commercial spaces.
That was until a three-alarm fire ripped through the shop, torching its inventory and threatening its structure. Now, the father-son duo upon which locals depended for motor oil, gardening hoes and plungers are leaning on its community to make them whole.
In the days after more than 100 firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the fire, the Blairs organized a GoFundMe campaign for the store’s rebuild, which the community has steadily backed. As of Tuesday, they had raised nearly $28,000.
“This year was going to be our 75th anniversary. The Inner Sunset without Progress, it doesn’t make sense,” Randy Blair said.
The fire broke out at a multi-story apartment complex on 8th Avenue on Aug. 8 around 8 p.m. and spread to the hardware store, enveloping the structure in flames and forcing the Blairs to board up the shop for the foreseeable future.
Randy Blair says that while he and his father anticipated disasters like this by getting insurance, no policy exists to cover the mental toll that comes with completely restarting a part of their lives from scratch.
“It’s just a day-to-day process, figuring out legality-wise where we stand. It’s troublesome not knowing what will come next,” said Blair. “We can control what we can, which is to just put our best foot forward and try to go down the channels that we can to get resources.”
Joe Blair has worked at Progress Hardware for 30 years. He was introduced to the independently-operated business while working as a sales representative for Thrifco Plumbing. After becoming a store employee, he bought the company from its previous owner almost 25 years ago. According to Randy, the fire marks the first time his father — who is 65 years old — has been out of work.
The Blairs estimate that it would take roughly a year to reopen their doors, leaving customers with one less reason not to give in to the allure of online shopping.
While the damage to Progress Hardware is being assessed, the Blairs are also working alongside the property’s landlord to navigate San Francisco’s permitting process. But everyday their closed is another day without profit.
“We don’t have much time, so I’d like to get that building erected as soon as possible. I’d like to see The City help us do that to move it quicker,” said Randy. He has also contacted San Francisco’s Office of Small Business for further support in seeing where the rebuild can be expedited or supported.
Still, seeing the support from the crowd-sourced GoFundMe campaign has given the Blairs a shred of hope amid the rubble.
“I'm in awe of how amazing people can be. This is awesome,” said Randy Blair. “Just the love that people are giving and saying to us, that's unbelievable. It makes me want to come back even stronger.”