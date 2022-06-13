Thales Cyrino, a cybersecurity sales director from São Paulo, Brazil, stood in the middle of Moscone Center this week, hugging people.
In the context of the 2020s, it was a startling scene, nostalgic of a simpler time. Thousands of people registering at the RSA cybersecurity conference milled around the convention center.
Every few minutes Cyrino and his colleagues at NTT, the international telecom company, stumbled across an old friend, happily yelled out their name, and hugged. “It’s good to be back with a lot of friends we haven’t seen in a few years,” Cyrino said.
RSA launched in 1991, and meets annually in San Francisco, usually pulling in more than 40,000 people. It was the last big tech conference held before COVID changed the world in March 2020. Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in San Francisco during that conference. South By Southwest and other big tech conferences canceled as the tech world went remote. Now RSA is back, bringing with it high hopes for the tourism and revenue that tech conferences brought The City before the pandemic.
“Conventions and business conferences are a vital part of our hospitality industry,” The City’s chief economist, Ted Egan, told The Examiner. “Before the pandemic, tech-related conferences were the major contributor to that business. Nearly all of the largest conferences were tech- or science-related meetings or conferences.”
Before the pandemic, tech conferences were bringing in nearly $2 billion, almost a fifth of The City’s tourism revenue. Then tech conference tourism fell off a cliff in 2020, and it is just now beginning to climb back up. In 2019, Moscone Center hosted 49 conventions. In 2020, when it was closed most of the year, Moscone hosted just five. This year, 34 conventions are confirmed at Moscone. The City estimates that San Francisco hotels have rented out about 60% as many rooms this spring as hotels did in 2019.
RSA brings added significance this year. (The conference and company it is named for are universally known by the initials, rather than what they stand for. The namesakes are the three co-founders of the company: Ron Rivest, Adi Shamir and Leonard Adleman, and the initials of their last names.)
The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is plummeting and has lost nearly a quarter of its value since the end of 2021. But those losses are driven by the decline of Web3, the frothy area of tech populated by the digital world of the “metasphere,” and the digital money of cryptocurrency.
That’s the opposite of cybersecurity, where business from governments and financial institutions bolsters a $185 billion industry that is as recession-proof as anything in tech can be.
So there are reasons to hug people.
“It is so great to be back in 3-D, isn’t it?” Rohit Ghai, the CEO of RSA, asked a large crowd at the conference’s opening keynote. A long, grateful ovation followed.
Atlanta-based Pindrop, which detects fake phone calls to prevent fraud, set up shop with a 40-foot tour bus at Fourth and Howard streets to demo their tech and connect with customers. “This was our last trip before the pandemic,” Mark Horne, the firm’s chief marketing officer told The Examiner. “And so it's great to see people back here. We love being here.”
Cloud computing, another area of tech built on enterprises’ needs rather than consumers’ whims, has two big conferences on the way. VMware Explore rolls into Moscone in late August. And then, the biggest San Francisco tech conference of them all, Dreamforce, returns in full force in September.
“Join us in person in September for an epic experience three years in the making — we’re coming together again for one heck of a family reunion,” the company told conferencegoers in an email this week.
The tourism dollars might even make the street closures, cursed by drivers in years past, seem worth it.