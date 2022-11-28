Rihanna appears in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video on Nov. 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. Savage X Fenty settled a consumer protection lawsuit with prosecutors in Santa Clara County, and elsewhere in the Bay Area, for $1.2 million. (Photo by Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Dennis Leupold/Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Cruz and San Diego district attorneys, as well as the Santa Monica City Attorney's Office alleged in an August suit that Savage X Fenty misled customers.
The lawsuit alleged that Lavender Lingerie LLC, which operates as Savage X Fenty, didn't "clearly" disclose that its VIP memberships included recurring charges.
"Consumers have a right to know up front what they are paying for and how often," Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Deng said in a statement on Monday. "Businesses have a duty to be transparent about their automatic renewal charges."
Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Savage X Fenty would pay $150,000 to California VIP members who didn't skip a month of their subscription or purchase an item after their initial enrollment, but canceled their membership and then didn't receive a refund.
Just this year, California's updated automatic renewal law took effect. The law requires businesses to "clearly and conspicuously" disclose that a subscription will last until a consumer cancels it, as well as explanations of the subscription's charges and cancellation charges.
Prosecutors claimed that Savage X Fenty failed to give customers proper notice, or proper consent, of its automatic renewal charges. The company also allegedly misled consumers over the price of its products and falsely advertised the ability to use store credit.
Santa Clara County prosecutors said Savage X Fenty cooperated with the investigation, amending its website, automatic renewal notices, store credit and advertising practices in order to ensure compliance under state law.
Savage X Fenty likely won't need an umbrella to cover itself from the settlement, which represents a drop in the bucket rather than pouring rain.
The private company, which Rihanna co-founded and reportedly owns an estimated 30% stake in, has so far raised $310 million in funding. Bloomberg reported in March that the singer was weighing an initial public offering valuing the company at $3 billion.