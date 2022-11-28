Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4

Rihanna appears in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video on Nov. 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. Savage X Fenty settled a consumer protection lawsuit with prosecutors in Santa Clara County, and elsewhere in the Bay Area, for $1.2 million. (Photo by Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

 Dennis Leupold/Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna's lingerie company listened when prosecutors in the Bay Area's largest county, and elsewhere in the state, said Savage X Fenty better have California consumers' money.

The firm agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit, officials announced on Monday. While $1 million is set aside for civil penalties, $150,000 is earmarked as restitution for California customers.

