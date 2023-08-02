In this March 30, 2018, file photo, Adam Lange pours water while making coffee at a Philz Coffee shop in San Francisco. The company announced it will close its original location in the Mission on Oct. 16.
Philz Coffee is closing its original San Francisco store.
The coffee chain will
close its Mission district location on Oct. 16, a store manager and the company told The Examiner on Wednesday afternoon.
Philz said in a statement to The Examiner that the company “made the difficult decision not to renew” its lease at the 3101 24th St. location. The company indicated that its 12 other San Francisco locations will remain open and that some employees will be offered positions at nearby stores.
“Though the physical space may close its doors, the Mission will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first home, where Philz Coffee was born and nurtured,” the company said in a statement to The Examiner.
The woman struck her head against the roadway during the fall and later took herself to a hospital
Founded by father-son duo Phil and Jacob Jaber in 2003, Philz has expanded within The City and beyond in the intervening two decades, with storefronts throughout the Bay Area, Southern California and as far east as Chicago.
Philz even expanded to the nation’s capital in 2016, but the company closed its last remaining Washington, D.C. location earlier this year. The coffee chain cited “changing business conditions” for its departure.
The parcel on which the original Philz is located has exploded in value since it was sold in 2011. The land alone, according to San Francisco property tax listings, was worth nearly $788,000 in fiscal year 2021-22, nearly 10 times as much as the value of the combined land and structure value ($79,489) in fiscal year 2011-12.
Still, the Mission District’s economic outlook is largely on par with where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales tax revenue there in the first quarter of this year was down only 2% from 2019, which was the same as nearby Noe Valley.
Philz said all “eligible” workers at the closing Mission District location “will be offered positions at nearby Philz locations,” but the company didn’t clarify how it determines eligibility. Philz had not responded to a follow-up question about employee eligibility by press time.