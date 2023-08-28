SFE-SoMA (copy)

An overview of some of the skyscrapers in the SoMa district.

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

A prominent real estate firm is renovating and reopening four San Francisco hotels, three located along the same street in The City’s troubled SoMa district.

Oxford Hotels and Resorts, which acquired the Seventh Street properties in 2019, will relaunch the previously shuttered hotels under new names beginning in mid-September.

