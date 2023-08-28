A prominent real estate firm is renovating and reopening four San Francisco hotels, three located along the same street in The City’s troubled SoMa district.
Oxford Hotels and Resorts, which acquired the Seventh Street properties in 2019, will relaunch the previously shuttered hotels under new names beginning in mid-September.
The openings are a positive sign amid continued concerns about downtown San Francisco’s sluggish economy, fueled in part by major businesses and retailers leaving the area following the pandemic.
The San Francisco Business Times first reported the openings last week. The Examiner reached out to Oxford Hotels for confirmation and comment but didn’t receive a reply prior to publication.
According to the outlet, the refurbished SoMa hotels include:
- The 143-room Best Western Americana hotel at 121 Seventh St., reopening as “SoMa House San Francisco”
- The 117-room Good Hotel at 112 Seventh St., reopening as the “Hotel Garrett”
- The 48-room Carriage Inn Best Western at 140 Seventh St., reopening as the “Hotel Fiona”
The buildings are located just blocks away from the new Ikea store, which opened on Market Street last week, a store that officials are banking on playing a key role in revitalizing San Francisco’s downtown corridor.
In addition, the company will also reopen the 110-room Hotel Vertigo at 940 Sutter St. as the “Hotel Julian.” The hotel was featured in the iconic 1958 San Francisco-set Alfred Hitchcock film “Vertigo.”
But it remains unclear when the hotel will open as there are no dates available to book on its website, except for the night of Dec. 27 for around $1,000.
Oxford Hotels, based in Chicago, is currently rebuilding the guest rooms, bathrooms, and lobbies and installing new air conditioning systems and furniture at all four locations, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The real estate firm bought the properties four years ago for around $131 million during a record-breaking year for tourism. But the pandemic decimated most sectors of San Francisco’s economy, including the hotel and hospitality industries, which have endured a series of high-profile closures in recent years.
SoMa, viewed as an up and coming neighborhood prior to the pandemic, has also suffered significant economic setbacks, with tech workers vacating its high rise homes and office spaces.
The cluster of hotels was used in San Francisco’s shelter-in-place program to protect The City’s unhoused population during the pandemic. Oxford was one of several property owners to sue The City for damages incurred during the program. All of those claims have been resolved, the company told the Chronicle.
Starting on Sept. 19, guests can book reservations at the three SoMa hotels, a week after Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce conference comes to Moscone Center, but in time for the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, coming to the facility in November.