Two of the company's hotels, including the 1,921-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square, are eventually expected to come under new ownership.

Ownership of two major downtown San Francisco hotels is up in the air after a Virginia-based real estate investment firm announced it will stop paying a multimillion dollar loan.

Park Hotels & Resorts — which owns the 1,921-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square and the 1,024-room Parc 55 San Francisco — announced Tuesday that the company will default on its $725 million nonrecourse, commercial mortgage-backed security loan, which is scheduled to mature in November.

