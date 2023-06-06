Ownership of two major downtown San Francisco hotels is up in the air after a Virginia-based real estate investment firm announced it will stop paying a multimillion dollar loan.
Park Hotels & Resorts — which owns the 1,921-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square and the 1,024-room Parc 55 San Francisco — announced Tuesday that the company will default on its $725 million nonrecourse, commercial mortgage-backed security loan, which is scheduled to mature in November.
The company said the decision is expected to "result in ultimate removal of these hotels from its portfolio," meaning they will likely come under new ownership. The two hotels, which are located about a block away from one another, will keep running in the meantime.
Park Hotels & Resorts Chairman and CEO Thomas J. Baltimore Jr. said in a statement the "very difficult, but necessary" decision was made after considering a variety of factors. The move is intended to save the company money while reducing its San Francisco footprint in favor of investing in "higher growth" Hawaii markets.
"Now more than ever, we believe San Francisco’s path to recovery remains clouded and elongated by major challenges," Baltimore said, pointing to a lack of conventions, fewer workers in the office and perceptions of street conditions.
"Unfortunately, the continued burden on our operating results and balance sheet is too significant to warrant continuing to subsidize and own these assets," Baltimore added.
San Francisco has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with prohibitive costs of living, tax revenue deficits and empty office buildings standing as major obstacles in the way of The City's resurgence.
However, Hotel Council of San Francisco President and CEO Alex Bastian said the investment firm's announcement and its implications, though inopportune, are not cause for concern.
"It is not uncommon for hotel ownership to change," Bastian said. "While the timing of this may appear less than ideal, we fully expect new ownership to come forth."