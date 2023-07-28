An East Bay company could soon join ranks with Perrigo’s Opill as one of the first over-the-counter birth control pills for women.
Cadence OTC in Oakland has been quietly developing another readily accessible female contraceptive over the past five years.
“Given the changes in the landscape for reproductive health, now is the time to be less stealth,” said Angela Bitting, a spokesperson for the company.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the oral contraceptive Opill for over-the-counter use, making it the first non-prescription birth control pill in the United States.
This milestone — which came just a little more than a year after the Supreme Court overturned Dobbs v. Jackson, effectively ending abortion in 14 states to date — is just the beginning in what could become a highly populated market, and Cadence OTC is at the forefront.
While the Opill is a progestin-only version of the birth control pill, Cadence OTC‘s version, Zena, will have both progestin and estrogen, the more common type of medication currently on the market.
“It’s the pill people think about when you think about the pill,” said Bitting. “It’s taken by about 90% of the market.”
The company has conducted around 35 studies over the past five years with around 4,000 women studying not the pill’s efficacy — that has been well-documented since its introduction in the early 1960s — but the pill’s label.
The Zena pill uses a high-tech label, much like a QR code, on its triangular-shaped packaging,to open a health survey that will help a woman determine potential health risks.
“There are some people who shouldn’t take the pill,” said Bitting. “For example, women who are over 35 and smoke more than three cigarettes a day should not take the pill.”
These factors, coupled with the birth control pill, could lead to health risks like blood clots, Bitting said.
If the woman doesn’t face any health risks, she will be given a code allowing her to buy the pill. “(It’s) similar to showing your ID when you purchase cigarettes or alcohol,” said Bitting.
The company has not yet confirmed a timeline for approval of its birth control pill.
In the meantime, public health officials are looking ahead to what the Opill’s approval could mean for the market and the state of reproductive health across the country.
“It’s really exciting,” said Dr. Dan Grossman, an obstetrician, gynecologist and the director of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, a research program at UCSF. “It’s pretty heartening to see.”
The advances in this area come when women’s reproductive health has been restricted in various ways in several states.
“Abortion access has been decimated in almost half the country; access to contraception for teens is under attack,” said Grossman. “So, for that reason, I was nervous about this.”
But Grossman is hopeful that this will become a safe option for women, particularly those who are low-income or might have a harder time accessing contraception. While Perrigo hasn’t yet confirmed the price of the Opill, Grossman said he believes it will be accessible to most women.
The company has indicated that it will create a consumer assistance program for low-income women, “a fund to help pay for the product if they couldn’t afford it,” he said.
Cost won’t be as much of a concern for women in California who are covered by insurance starting Jan. 1, 2024. That’s when the Contraceptive Equity Act, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, will go into effect, requiring insurance companies to cover birth control in the state.
And while in San Francisco and the Bay Area in particular, access to reproductive care is better than in other parts of the country, having these over-the-counter pills will still benefit parts of the local population, said Grossman.
But some still worry that the Opill could face challenges in the current climate around reproductive health.
“It’s certainly possible that we may see some state legislatures move to try to restrict this in some way or possibly a lawsuit,” he said.
This debate is unfolding over mifepristone, the first dose of what is known as the abortion pill, in Texas as a conservative Christian legal group filed a lawsuit over the FDA’s approval of the drug last year. The case went to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May, and its status is currently up in the air.
Whether or not the Opill will be challenged remains to be seen. But the pill’s approval still marks a societal change since the last time a drug like this was under discussion, the Plan B or morning-after pill.
“It turned into such a long fight and took over a decade for that to be made available over the counter for people of all ages,” said Grossman, who was also at the front lines during this fight. “I was worried that there was going to be a similar politicized fight around this product, and I’m so happy to see that there wasn’t.”