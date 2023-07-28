Birth Control Pills

In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento. An Oakland company could soon join ranks with Perrigo’s Opill as one of the first over-the-counter birth control pills for women.

 AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

An East Bay company could soon join ranks with Perrigo’s Opill as one of the first over-the-counter birth control pills for women.

Cadence OTC in Oakland has been quietly developing another readily accessible female contraceptive over the past five years.

