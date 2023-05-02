Nordstrom sits dark in reopened San Francisco Westfield Mall in 2020

Nordstrom wrote in a message to employees, shared with The Examiner on Tuesday afternoon, that "the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully." 

Another retailer is leaving downtown San Francisco. 

Nordstrom told employees Tuesday that it would close both of its locations — a flagship store in the Westfield mall on Market Street, and a Nordstrom Rack location down the street — by August.

