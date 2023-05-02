Another retailer is leaving downtown San Francisco.
Nordstrom told employees Tuesday that it would close both of its locations — a flagship store in the Westfield mall on Market Street, and a Nordstrom Rack location down the street — by August.
The San Francisco Business Times first reported the closures, which multiple outlets subsequently confirmed.
Nordstrom wrote in a message to employees, shared with The Examiner on Tuesday afternoon, that "the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully."
The Nordstrom Rack will close on July 1, and Nordstrom "(intends) to close" its Westfield location at the end of August. Leases at both locations were set to expire later this year, leading Nordstrom to "believe we can better serve our customers there by focusing on our 16 nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as online."
The stores' closures brings the total of Union Square retailers closing since the start of COVID-19 pandemic to 20, according to San Francisco Standard research, joining the likes of Saks Off 5th and Anthropologie in recent days. It will undoubtedly add to lawmakers' concerns about downtown's economic future.
But the Nordstrom closures also reflect financial realities that were in motion long before the pandemic.
For one, Union Square Alliance Chief Operating Officer Ken Rich told The Examiner last year that local leaders reached "a point where we just started realizing that demand for retail in The City was not infinite, either in the neighborhoods or downtown."
"The fact is that it just takes a lot of business for a store to survive. It takes more density and more people and more foot traffic than you would think," Rich said in December.
For another, the pandemic rapidly accelerated the already meteoric rise of e-commerce, cementing online purchases as many customers' preferred method of buying goods.
Nordstrom's stock on Tuesday closed at $14.88 per share, up from as low as $12.10 per share in 2020 and down from as high as $80.43 on Feb. 27, 2015. On that same day, Amazon's stock traded at $19.20 per share.