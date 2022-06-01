San Francisco is nearly two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 health crisis and has become a hot spot for new infection during this Omicron variant-hybrid surge. Some events have been canceled and masks are making a comeback.
Still, there are business owners who have pioneered The City’s latest commercial offerings as spring turns into summer. They pulled license and registration forms with one hand and crossed their fingers on the other. They aren’t putting their passions on hold any longer.
According to the San Francisco Controller’s Office, new neighborhood services, restaurants and bars and retail trade have been on the rise since January.
Defying the odds
Alec O’Grady watched coffee shops in Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle close throughout the many phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some were owned by people he knew, people who had invested years of their time and thousands of their dollars to create places for their neighborhoods to gather.
Unwilling to be discouraged by the fate of others, O’Grady brought his coffee cart and the brand Silverwings Coffee to Heart of the City Farmers’ Market in the UN plaza in April. He showed up with too many supplies. By trial, he mastered the proper set up and tear down processes. He returned the cart, designed by a friend to fold up, to a commercial kitchen in Daly City — a spot he found after months of looking for something remotely in his budget.
Following a foundation built at a South Bay Starbucks where he grew up and solidified at Los Angeles-based Groundwork Coffee, O’Grady says he’s never felt more ready to build his business and educate people about the eccentricities of coffee.
“The world of coffee is similar to the world of wine or cigars. On surface level, coffee is a popular commodity, but when you really dive deep there’s so much more,” he said, explaining his first thoughts of diving in head first with his own enterprise emerged in 2016.
O’Grady figures now is just as good a time as any to try to make it in the coffee world. He had helped a friend run pop up stands in one major California city. He decided to do it alone in another.
“I figure if you can open a business during this time period, you can kind of do anything moving forward,” he said. “This is the place where dreams come true, at least for me. I want the city to thrive and be a part of that, see it flourish and see everyone doing well. (I know) it may seem like a pipe dream.”
Starting slow
Perhaps the only feat bolder than opening a new business during a health crisis is opening a new business having had owned one before, a lived experience that shows many how hard it is to go out on their own.
The owners of Ramen Hiroshi in Belden Place and Pho 808 in the Tenderloin fall into this category, with these locations being their first in San Francisco. It took each of the establishments approximately a year to open, they told the Examiner.
“It is getting busier because we are in the Financial District, and right now we are lunch only,” said Pyae Kyaw, employee and family member of owners Hiroshi Tun and Angela Yanase.
Kyaw said that his loved ones came in earlier in the season because rent had dipped; the gradual return to office was then just a whisper. According to SFist, though, facility costs were not the only obstacle that the Ramen Hiroshi crew faced in trying to open: The restaurant was broken into and vandalized in November 2021, the site of an unruly and underregulated party. At that time, toasts to their new accomplishment were only two weeks away.
“We are frustrated. We are angry, but we’re more surprisingly disappointed,” co-owner Daniel Bomya told the publication.
While Pho 808 didn’t face such open disrespect, their storefront was in an area that has slowly become “less troublesome.” Since owner Pak Wan was awaiting his wife’s return from Vietnam to build out their menu anyhow, it all worked out, he said.
“We have a secret formula for the soup; it’s bone broth, beef and about ten different kinds of herbs,” he said. “A long time ago I owned a Chinese restaurant… here we focus on noodles and a couple of different rice plates.”
Wan, too, feels that foot traffic has picked up. He isn’t generating as much cash as he had hoped, however. He hopes that time and imagination will bring their sales from $500 to $600 daily to $1,000 to $2,000 daily.
“We have reached out to the food delivery services but it takes a long time. We give information to all the to-go companies and so far, I haven’t seen it on the websites yet. They come by and take pictures and everything,” he said.
In the coming weeks Ramen Hiroshi will open for dinner and Pho 808 will offer new dishes — that is, Wan added, when the time is right.
“We just need to keep people walking around (the area), at least,” he said.
Industry-specific insurance
Securing a lease in a competitive district when disease continues to spread was a gamble, acknowledges Ornot founder Matt Quann. Securing a lease in a neighborhood adjacent to Golden Gate Park during the revival of active transportation, however, is an entirely different story for a cycling apparel company.
“It’s a whole new world now. Cycling itself became so much more popular during the pandemic,” Ornot said, explaining that this helps the retail space they have now — an improvement in comparison to their three-year stint between Nob Hill and Chinatown. “We are more of an established business as well, so that along with being right on a really busy retail corridor means that (the store) is fairly busy.”
Quann said Ornot’s last lease agreement was expiring as the pandemic began. Wanting to save on costs and share resources with another entity, the cycling enthusiasts moved in with Mission Workshop.
“It was a good experience and it made a lot of sense,” Quann said. “As we started to come out of the pandemic a bit at the end of last year, we started looking at getting our own space again.”
Ornot listened to long-time supporters who were interested in group rides and features a mixed terrain adventure Tuesday mornings. Quann looks forward to collaborating with other brands and artists in the region to host events at Ornot’s brick and mortar, a possible opportunity for those wanting to join the community to come in and meet regulars who could answer some of their questions.
“Meeting those people and introducing them to the way we like to ride bikes is fun. People come in all the time and they have questions from the very beginner ones like how clothing should fit to advanced ones like what types of tires to choose,” Quann said.
Strong, supportive sentiment
While fresh storefronts provide promise, the road to stability is steeper than Ripley Street.
The graph — provided in an April report — shows that when it comes to opening up new shops, restaurants and bars and retail trade have hopped up and down over the past two years. Still, figures have not returned to what they were in 2019.
There’s hope, though. Representatives of the Office of the Controller said in a similar report one month before that the data then “pointed to a strong bounce-back from the Omicron variant.”
“(It provided) good news across a range of indicators, including job creation, tourism, housing, office attendance, and new business formation,” they wrote.
Sentiment around the pandemic’s effect on small businesses has brightened in the last year too, the reports state. This may be why more than 200 new mom and pops across the three categories opened last month.