San Francisco finally knows who will take over the iconic Cliff House restaurant space.
Nearly three years after Cliff House shuttered and took down its rooftop sign, the National Park Service announced on Wednesday that Sutro Lands End Partners, LLC signed a 20-year lease to move into the property, as well as the cafe located within the Lands End Visitors Center. Federal officials said roughly seven months after saying that a tenant had been chosen.
Sutro Lands End, which is led by San Francisco attorney Alexander Leff, said the space will reopen to the public late next year following an extensive remodeling. Leff has helmed renovations for other waterfront properties like the Malibu Pier, and his group teamed with Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group for consulting on the restaurant. Hi Neighbor is behind several San Francisco eateries, including the Madrigal, Trestle and the Vault Steakhouse and Garden, as well as Mama in Oakland.
“I am well aware that it is a tough time to undertake a major hospitality project in San Francisco. But it is an honor to be given the opportunity to restore this beloved landmark and doing so is my way of expressing my gratitude and lending a helping hand to our beautiful city at a moment when it can use help from all of us who live here,” Leff said in a statement.
The NPS said in 2021 that it planned to select a new tenant for the former Cliff House space by the middle of 2022, with a new lease set to begin at the end of that year. Agency officials said this February that they had finally chosen a tenant, but that they couldn’t identify them due to privacy reasons.
Ex // Top Stories
Mikhail Jacob Olson — known by the online handle "Simbuilder" — allegedly assaulted police who were trying to detain him
Public health officials recommend the updated doses for all residents who are at least 6 months old
Supervisor Catherine Stefani proposed legislation that would standardize measures of nonprofit efficacy
The federal agency will require the new space to maintain what it considers the Cliff House’s historic uses, which include a restaurant, cafe, event space and retail. Sutro Lands End Partners has created a webpage where people can share ideas, and the group said it plans to hold several public meetings for additional feedback.
“The Cliff House has always felt special but also welcoming. It belongs to everyone who loves San Francisco, whether they are locals or visitors,” said Ryan Cole, co-founder of Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group, in a statement. “Our goal is to create a place where everyone feels welcome again, regardless of whether they are there to meet up with friends, savor a delicious meal, shop, or just enjoy the view.”
When the space reopens in 2024, it will not bear the Cliff House name.
Sutro Lands End said Mary and Dan Hountala, who operated the restaurant for over 40 years, trademarked the name “Cliff House” before terminating their lease and are seeking payment to allow the new space to carry the title.
The architecture firm BCV Architecture and Interiors, which has done work on the Ferry Building and what is now X Corp. headquarters, will lead repairs and renovations to the building formerly known as Cliff House. BCV plans to add multiple food and retail outlets.