Mary and Dan Hountala, who operated the Cliff House restaurant pictured above for over 40 years, trademarked the name before terminating their lease in 2020. 

San Francisco finally knows who will take over the iconic Cliff House restaurant space.

Nearly three years after Cliff House shuttered and took down its rooftop sign, the National Park Service announced on Wednesday that Sutro Lands End Partners, LLC signed a 20-year lease to move into the property, as well as the cafe located within the Lands End Visitors Center. Federal officials said roughly seven months after saying that a tenant had been chosen.

