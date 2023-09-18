When seeking reprieve between margaritas at El Rio, the famous Mission District dive bar, patrons will encounter brightly tiled walls and backlit mirrors and sleek and modern fixtures.
The bathroom facelift, complete with an ADA-accessible stall, has put El Rio in the running for one of the best restrooms in the nation.
But now, a new grant program will cover some of the $250,000 spent on the upgrades. Last week, the Golden Gate Business Association, in partnership with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce distributed $80,000 to provide greater visibility and financial stability to its grantees.
El Rio and eight other businesses comprise The City’s nine grantees. Four grant recipients are located in Oakland, and one in Davis and another in Healdsburg.
In addition to the financial boost, each grantee will receive a year’s membership to the GGBA, which provides opportunities for marketing, networking, and referral-based growth, among other resources.
“Empowering local restaurants is an investment in the heart and soul of our community,” said GGBA president Tony Archuleta-Perkins, adding that the fund will “ignite hope and bolster the dreams” of some of the Bay Area’s culinary and entertainment gems.
While El Rio’s grant will shore up its past endeavors, other businesses have their eyes set on the future.
Ex // Top Stories
Artists in the Bay Area see AI companies, many of which are now their neighbors, as threats to their livelihoods and artistic integrity
Knowledge Shepard, 13, was last seen on Friday entering the Embarcadero BART Station
Here's what we know about the "ambitious" dining experience coming to Mid-market
The Academy SF, a social club in the Duboce Triangle, is using its $5,000 to help stage this year’s Legends Archive Award ceremony, which honors LGBTQ+ people who have shaped the community through their actions. Previous awardees include Juanita MORE! and Dr. Tim Seeling, the former artistic director and conductor of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.
"One of the bedrock principles of The Academy is to promote awareness of gay history and culture. Lifting up and amplifying these stories requires financial resources, and thankfully, with support from organizations like GGBA, we are able to better achieve these goals and offer more diverse programming to our community,” said Academy co-founder Paul Miller.
Ramsey Garcia, co-owner of the popular Castro brunch spot Fable, told The Examiner that the restaurant will use the grant money to continue slinging seasonal menu offerings to diners on its outdoor patio and garden.
Over the summer, Ramsey and co-owner Jonathan Vargas announced plans to bring another eatery to the Outer Richmond neighborhood, though no firm opening date has been set.
Birba, a Hayes Valley wine bar, has used its space to host culinary pop-ups for up-and-coming chefs. Owner Angie Valgiusti said that the pop-ups allow them to launch new concepts or showcase familiar cuisines.
“As a small business, we will be looking into creative ways to continue to thrive through marketing expansion. It’s expensive and challenging to operate a brick and mortar restaurant in San Francisco, especially as a small independent business owner,” said Valgiusti.
She added that she has plans to use her $5,000 grant to apply towards marketing strategies that will bring more exposure to Birba while also helping those the wine bar collaborate with to grow their brands.