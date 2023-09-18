GGBA grant winners

Nine San Francisco eateries will split an $80,000 grant pool distributed by the Golden Gate Business Association as part of a program that hopes to foster financial stability and greater visibility for local culinary gems. 

 Courtesy of Warner Johnson/Golden Gate Business Association

When seeking reprieve between margaritas at El Rio, the famous Mission District dive bar, patrons will encounter brightly tiled walls and backlit mirrors and sleek and modern fixtures.

The bathroom facelift, complete with an ADA-accessible stall, has put El Rio in the running for one of the best restrooms in the nation.

