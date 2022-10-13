Lesbians who tech are taking over the Castro this week.
The eponymous organization, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, is hosting its 9th Annual San Francisco Summit. In the process, its closing down Castro Street from Market to 19th St. and building out a technicolor tech conference. “Picture festival vibes,” their website says.
The event, which ran virtually Monday and Tuesday and is now hosting in-person and hybrid events through Friday, expects as many as 15,000 women, women of color, non-binary and trans techies and allies in attendance this year.
The visibility of a Castro overhaul is of core importance to the event, said Lesbians Who Tech Founder and CEO, Leanne Pittsford.
“San Francisco has been at the epicenter of innovation and technology. But also, the Castro is just one of the most historic LGBTQ spaces in the world,” she said. But its also a space that has historically been primarily male, white, and cis-gender.
“For us to come here and to show the full depth and breadth of the queer community, I think, is really important,” said Pittsford.
The event’s agenda stays true to their slogan: queer, inclusive, and badass. The five day programming includes 230 sessions. Topics, while centered in tech, range from personal growth tactics to professional development and skill-building sessions. The most consistent thread running through them is the diversity of their speakers.
“When I started this work, most people couldn't even name one LGBTQ woman, non-binary person in tech or business. And now we have thousands of people that have been on stages and who have been able to increase visibility, therefore, increasing connection with a larger percentage of the population,” Pittsford said.
Intersectionality is another theme throughout programming. Some are more straightforward, meant to equip attendees with the latest innovations in the field. Others blend personal, technical and political themes. Intersectionality is another theme throughout programming.
Some workshops are more straightforward, meant to equip attendees with the latest innovations in the field (workshops include, “🙌🏽 ERG Forum ⚡️ How to measure ROI for your ERG,” and “iOS Debugging Tips and Tricks”). Others blend personal, technical, and political: “ADHD & Tech :: How to Leverage Our Strengths and Challenges,” “Pride in the Pivot: Why YOU Are Important in Using This Time of Change to Propel Yourself Forward,” and “Game Changer :: Closing the Racial Wealth Gap” are just a few.
“We believe that politics is personal,” says Pittsford. The organization is acutely aware of tech’s ubiquitous impact on both the political and personal.
“We always do a thoughtful job of including leaders from multiple industries and being able to have conversations whether it's about climate change, or abortion rights, or infrastructure future of work, how companies are changing,” she says.
Within that framework, they’re not afraid to ask tough questions. In fact, they welcome them, says Pittsford.
“Change only happens by bringing lots of different perspectives to the table to push things towards progress.”
Thursday afternoon, Mayor London Breed will take the stage for a conversation with Alicia Garza, Principal of Black Futures Lab and Co-Creator of Black Lives Matter. Breed came under fire with some members of the LGBTQ community this summer after controversy in which Pride Parade organizers asked marching police not to wear uniforms. Breed declined to attend under those circumstances.
Pittsford wasn’t sure if the topic would come up in Garza’s conversation, “but we are a place to have tough, hard, important conversations no matter what,” she says.
To decompress from those tough topics the festival is hosting a hula hoop contest and setting up ping pong and basketball hoops. Child care services run from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those moments of community building and shared space are essential to the event’s mission too, says Pittsford.
“There's been so much hardship, and there's so much trauma in our community in particular, that it's just really important to come together,” she says. “For LGBTQ women, non binary folks who are often not at the center of the queer space, it's even more important, we just don't have a lot of spaces that are specific to us.” Lesbians Who Tech intends to continue carving them out.
In person tickets to the event range in price from $799 to $1199, with the option to pay ticket purchases forward to other attendees. Virtual attendance is free with registration.
