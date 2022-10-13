Lesbians who tech are taking over the Castro this week.

The eponymous organization, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, is hosting its 9th Annual San Francisco Summit. In the process, its closing down Castro Street from Market to 19th St. and building out a technicolor tech conference. “Picture festival vibes,” their website says.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua