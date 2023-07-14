What has been a beloved culinary haven for City Hall employees, law students, and foodies alike in San Francisco will soon cease to exist in its current form.
La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, the food hall where some of the nonprofit's minority women chefs sold their cuisine, will no longer function as a food hall come September.
The market opened in April 2021 in the heart of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. It was meant to showcase the diverse food offered by these small business owners and add new life to a corner of The City that has long struggled with crime, homelessness, and other issues.
La Cocina was never planned as a permanent fixture in the neighborhood. Still, its closure comes nearly two years earlier than expected, representing not only a blow to the eight businesses that operate out of the site but also the revitalization of San Francisco's struggling downtown.
"This is our livelihood," said Tiffany Carter, who operates Boug Cali and describes the cuisine as "California soul" with offerings like po'boy sandwiches and gumbo along with tacos and burritos. "This is how, in this small market, I am able to afford rent in San Francisco. I'm able to take care of my family."
Carter's kiosk at the marketplace has been there since the beginning, and she was shocked when she first heard that the marketplace would be closing.
Starting Sept. 1, the aroma of Carter's crispy shrimp or the warm comfort of lamb momo dumplings from Bini's Kitchen will be a thing of the past. All except one vendor, the La Paloma bar, will have to find a new home elsewhere, the organization said in a statement.
"We've informed current tenants of this plan and will support them in transitioning their businesses to different spaces while we work to re-permit the space to operate primarily as a shared-use commercial kitchen space with continued service to the public at La Paloma," it said.
The nonprofit cited the slow recovery from the pandemic, and the expense of running the food hall safely amidst crime and other issues facing its neighborhood, as the reasons for its closure.
"These businesses are making 30-50% of their 2019 sales due to loss of events, remote office work, inflation, labor and supply chain issues, and — namely for the Marketplace — open-air drug dealing and crime exacerbated by the pandemic," according to an announcement made on La Cocina's website.
Now, the space will be transformed into a shared-use kitchen incubator and event space, with La Paloma operating as a "pop up" for rotating La Cocina food businesses.
The organization maintains a 2,000-square-foot shared kitchen in the Mission where its program participants can operate, but the space has quickly reached over capacity. Freeing up the marketplace location will alleviate some of the overcrowding.
Still, losing the mid-market location as an open food hall is a blow to those at UC Law San Francisco, whose campus is just across the street.
"I would go there all the time in the mornings," said Charlotte Halifax, an upcoming third-year at the school. She especially loved the coffee served by Fluid Cooperative Cafe, which had already left the marketplace last month.
Halifax and her classmates would also frequent the marketplace for lunch, frequently enjoying a jerk chicken Caesar salad from Carter's Boug Cali or fish tacos from Mi Morena.
"It was like a cafeteria for the students, frequented by everyone," she said. "It was such a wonderful cultural experience apart from the convenience."
Halifax said she never saw any crime outside the food hall, primarily due to the marketplace's security guards.
The marketplace "showed the beautiful side of the neighborhood," she said, especially since the Tenderloin is so frequently "villainized."
Despite loyal customers like Halifax, the profits were not enough to offset the costs of security needed to keep everyone safe, and recovery from the pandemic has just not come fast enough.
"La Cocina can no longer bear the financial weight of supporting these small businesses under these conditions," the statement said. "Our costs remain largely fixed and high due to an aggressive depreciation schedule, the high cost of security, and staffing and operating costs uniquely related to running a 7,000 sq. ft. Marketplace."
Each month La Cocina was spending around $209,000, the organization confirmed to The Examiner, but the kiosks would only bring $24,000. To get by, the rest was contributed by The City and grants, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Carter knows that the execution of the marketplace hasn't been easy, especially trying to get things up and running during the pandemic.
"We began building this market pre-pandemic, and a lot of things have transpired and changed in that time," she said. "I am aware that the market wasn't necessarily pulling in the numbers that La Cocina expected to."
But despite that, Carter, a San Francisco native, saw the value in what the marketplace brought to the neighborhood and like Halifax, the sense of community it fostered.
"It's such a beautiful place for so many people," she said. "On any given day, I've had NBA champions sitting at my counter and people from the Tenderloin and Urban Alchemy."
"This is the only space that I have seen in San Francisco where everyone is together and just kick back, talking and laughing and eating under one roof," she added.
The space was unique, and although the Tenderloin has its faults, Carter feels the good outweighs the bad.
"The marketplace is such a jewel of the Tenderloin," she said.
From now until Sept. 1, the food hall will still be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch.