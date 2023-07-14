La Cocina Marketplace in the Tenderloin, San Francisco

La Cocina Marketplace, as seen above on July 13, 2023, will largely close its doors on Sept. 1. La Cocina said businesses are only earning as much as 50% of their pre-pandemic sales.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

What has been a beloved culinary haven for City Hall employees, law students, and foodies alike in San Francisco will soon cease to exist in its current form.

La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, the food hall where some of the nonprofit's minority women chefs sold their cuisine, will no longer function as a food hall come September.

La Cocina Marketplace in the Tenderloin, San Francisco

Patrons visit La Cocina Marketplace in the Tenderloin on July 12, 2023. Only one of its shops will remain open when the location transitions from a food hall on Sept. 1.

