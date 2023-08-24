Kaiser Permanente workers nationwide have reached an impasse with the health care giant after four months of negotiations over a new contract.
The contract negotiations hinge on reported staffing and wage issues from workers, who say that the pandemic only exacerbated conditions and the higher cost of living in major cities has made wages untenable.
Now, about a month after employees picketed outside of hospitals in San Francisco and around the Bay Area, workers have been authorized to take a strike vote this weekend that could affect around 85,000 employees.
"Kaiser has yet to make a full economic proposal to us," said Caroline Lucas, the executive director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, "We gave them our economic proposal 21 days ago, in writing, verbally, we've asked to have conversations, we've asked them to come and meet with our bargaining team and tell us what they're interested in doing … and they've refused."
The coalition has proposed a four-year contract with annual pay increases of 7% in the first year, 7% In the second year, and 6.25% in the third and fourth years, said Dave Regan, the president of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents thousands of Kaiser workers.
Regan said the union has also proposed a minimum wage of $25 an hour across the board.
"I think everyone understands you cannot live, you cannot take care of a family in Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Honolulu, on $19, $20, $21 an hour,'' he said.
Kaiser has proposed raising the minimum wage to $21 an hour by 2026, Regan said.
There are five more negotiation meetings scheduled before the current contract expires in 38 days. The next session is scheduled in San Francisco in September.
The strike authorization votes will begin on Saturday in Denver at SEIU Local 105 and continue into next week at other facilities across the country, ending Sept. 16. A strike could start as early as Oct. 1.
Roughly two dozen medical centers and hospitals in Northern California and 23 in Southern California could be affected.
"They (Kaiser) are tone deaf about what is going on with people who work for a living paycheck to paycheck," said Regan. "And do the kinds of things that we all depend on but we sometimes forget about every single day."
But union leaders have said the main issue is the lack of staffing available, which has begun to affect patient care.
"Picture this, a mother, she's pleading for her life," said Liz Grigsby, a respiratory therapist with Kaiser in Sacramento. "She was battling COVID-19 just after giving birth."
After working with her for several days and providing comfort and a familiar face, Grigsby said she wasn't able to be there for her client during her final moments due to the lack of staffing at the facility where she worked, where respiratory therapists were stretched thin.
Her facility is still struggling with a staffing shortage, she said, and they're short 11 respiratory therapists. The shortage has forced them to see patients by a triage system, making a difficult decision each time about who is in worse shape and should be seen first.
"Every person in our union wants to be at the bedside, wants to be at the front desk helping patients," Lucas said. "We are calling on Kaiser to provide them the resources to enable them to do it. No one wants to go on strike."
Kaiser said in a statement to The Examiner on Thursday it is confident that it will reach an agreement with the coalition before the contract expires on Sept. 30.
"Throughout our negotiations we have seen Coalition leaders attempt to rally their unions' members to threaten a strike despite important progress made through negotiations," the statement said. "This tactic does not reflect any breakdown in bargaining, nor does it indicate a strike is imminent or will happen at all."
"We urge our employees to reject any call for a strike and continue to focus on providing care and service to the patients who need them," the statement continued.
Kaiser denies allegations about bargaining in bad faith.
"Accusations from union leaders that Kaiser Permanente has not bargained in good faith are unfounded and counterproductive," said the statement. "We are hopeful union leaders will set aside the counterproductive tactics of this week, so we can focus on working together to deliver an agreement."