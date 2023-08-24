Kaiser Permanente workers picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 2425 Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

Kaiser Permanente workers picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 2425 Geary Blvd. in San Francisco on Thursday, July 27, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Kaiser Permanente workers nationwide have reached an impasse with the health care giant after four months of negotiations over a new contract.

The contract negotiations hinge on reported staffing and wage issues from workers, who say that the pandemic only exacerbated conditions and the higher cost of living in major cities has made wages untenable.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com