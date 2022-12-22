People valued a good ordering experience, accurate delivery time, and fast service

Whether or not the fruits of your holiday labor will be arriving on time, safety and security are of the utmost importance. 

 Buryakphoto /Shutterstock

Whether or not the fruits of your holiday labor will be arriving on time, safety and security are of the utmost importance. 

According to a report by SafeWise, roughly 260 million packages have disappeared from porches within the last year. Here are a few ways you can keep the Grinch's hands off this season's gifts. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like