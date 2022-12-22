Here are some tips for Bay Area residents living in both apartments and houses to prepare for serious earthquakes
Install a video doorbell
Brands, such as Ring and Nest, sell doorbells that double as home security cameras. They come with two-way audio, allowing you to converse with whoever is at your front door. If it's a delivery person, you can give them specific instructions on where to leave your package.
The cameras' motion sensors and notification system will also tip you off to any movement around your front door.
Buy a porch lockbox
Upon placing an order online, you can instruct your delivery driver to leave the package in your lockbox.
Some models come with an opening for dropping off items but require a key for full access. Others come with a code that you can provide on an as-needed basis to drivers or anyone else.
Track your package
Delivery companies and the U.S. Postal Service give updates on when packages are expected to arrive, allowing you to follow your order from the moment it's created to when it's en route to your destination.
You, or any recipient, can use this information to quickly retrieve the package once it has been successfully delivered. If you're not home, have someone else, such as a family member or a friend, keep an eye on your doorstep to reduce any chance at theft.
Require a signature
Rather than having your package dropped off at the front door, most companies give the option of requiring a signature upon delivery, meaning a driver can't leave your package unless someone is there to sign.
This method requires someone to be home during the delivery window, but you can coordinate with others in your residence to ensure that your package isn't returned to sender.
Use an Amazon locker
Though a platform specific feature, Amazon allows you to send your order to any of the company's pick up centers in your area, which range from grocery stores to convenience stores.
Once your package is delivered, you'll go to your pickup point and use a code sent by Amazon to open your locker and retrieve your order.