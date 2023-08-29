Mid-Market revitalization

Mid-Market faces similar post-pandemic challenges as its neighbors downtown, in SoMa and the Tenderloin.

 Ian C. Bates/The New York Times

San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood is leaning in on its history of arts and culture to carry the beleaguered area into its next act.

The Mid-Market Business Association and Foundation announced on Tuesday that it is launching “Market Street Arts,” a recovery plan that highlights neighborhood arts, culture and entertainment. In addition to filling vacant storefronts with artists, entrepreneurs and public events, it hopes to throw a lifeline to established small businesses in the area by ramping up foot traffic.

