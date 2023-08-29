San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood is leaning in on its history of arts and culture to carry the beleaguered area into its next act.
The Mid-Market Business Association and Foundation announced on Tuesday that it is launching “Market Street Arts,” a recovery plan that highlights neighborhood arts, culture and entertainment. In addition to filling vacant storefronts with artists, entrepreneurs and public events, it hopes to throw a lifeline to established small businesses in the area by ramping up foot traffic.
The program will welcome more than 15 local arts organizations into “Creative Hubs,” vacant storefronts that are managed and subsidized by the foundation to host a variety of events, when it launches this fall. Those groups, as well as schedules and locations for a series of events — including live music and art installations — will be announced later this fall.
“It’s been consistent all through its history that that was an incredibly important element, especially in the times when Mid-Market was really doing well,” said Steve Gibson, executive director of the Mid-Market Business Association and Foundation, of the neighborhood's ties to the arts. “It’s always been the heart and core and the strength of Mid-Market.”
Mid-Market’s past was largely defined by the ebbs and flows of the entertainment industry, Gibson said. At the beginning of the 20th century, Mid-Market boasted a bevy of vaudeville theaters and cinema venues. After the golden age of cinema crashed, community leaders in the 1970s revived Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and other theaters to sustain the neighborhood’s viability.
That history is what drove the American Conservatory Theater to renovate the Strand in 2015, and executive director Jennifer Bielstein said it’s still driving the theater now.
“Market Street Arts will build on the work and investment in the neighborhood, adding positive activity for our audiences to experience when they come to see a show,” she said in a statement.
In the present, Mid-Market faces similar post-pandemic challenges as its neighbors downtown, in SoMa and the Tenderloin. The neighborhood is grappling with concerns about crime, drug use, homelessness, street conditions and office and retail vacancies under an intense national spotlight.
Amid those challenges, the Mid-Market Business Association and Foundation teamed with the consulting group Urban Place for a community engagement and data analysis process. They determined that a neighborhood recovery plan needed to take advantage of the corridor’s dozens of arts organizations and five performance venues that span a three-block radius.
“Market Street Arts” modeled itself after other cultural districts, such as the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal, as a one-stop destination that can give visitors dining, shopping and entertainment options.
“The hardest work is actually before us — to actually take the plans and make it become reality. It's difficult, but it's incredibly rewarding,” said Gibson.
The recovery plan also intends to capitalize on the neighborhood’s growing population. According to the foundation , the number of Mid-Market residents grew by 33% between 2019 and 2023. A Zumper study published on Tuesday found that the neighborhood’s residential rents in July grew more than 7% over last year.
“To bring Mid-Market back, to make it a joyful experience, to make it an economically viable neighborhood is critical and crucial to bringing San Francisco back,” Gibson said.